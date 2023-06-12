Leeds news you can trust since 1890
3 Leeds Rhinos get England call-up as Trinity, Hull FC, Hull KR, St Helens, Wigan, Warrington also feature

Three Leeds Rhinos players have been named in the England academy squad to face France under-19s next month, with two more on stand-by.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Half-back Jack Sinfield, centre Jack Smith and winger Neil Tchamambe are in England’s 21 for the Test in Saint-Gaudens on Saturday, July 8. Full-back Riley Lumb and prop Joe Phillips are among the reserves.

The under-18s squad also includes Wakefield Trinity hooker Harvey Smith, with clubmate Ethan Wood - a second-rower - on stand-by.

Tchamambe, Lumb, Harvey Smith and Wood all featured in last weekend’s reserves derby at Belle Vue, which Leeds won 50-14.

Leeds Rhinos' Jack Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Leeds Rhinos' Jack Smith. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
The England squad also includes six St Helens players, along with four each from Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, two from Hull FC and one Hull KR.

England academy coach, Paul Anderson said: “Travelling to the south of France to take on a slightly older French side in their own backyard will provide a stern test.

“All of the players making the trip have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage – as do a number of players who have just missed out.”

Riley Lumb in action for Rhinos reserves against Castleford. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Riley Lumb in action for Rhinos reserves against Castleford. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
England Academy squad: Joe Bajer (Warrington Wolves), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Jack Charles (Hull FC), Leon Cowen (St Helens), Owen Dagnall (St Helens), Jack Farrimond (Wigan), Louix Gorman (Hull KR), Lucas Green (Warrington), Taylor Kerr (Wigan), Thomas McKinney (Warrington), Thomas Ratchford (Wigan), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Dayon Sambou (St Helens), Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity), Jack Smith (Leeds), Noah Stephens (St Helens), Neil Tchamambe (Leeds), Nolan Tupaea (Warrington), Jon Vaughan (St Helens), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull FC).

On stand-by: Riley Lumb (Leeds), Kian McDermott (Wigan), Lukas Mason (Wigan), Ciaran Nolan (St Helens), Joe Phillips (Leeds), George Whitby (St Helens), Ethan Wood (Wakefield), Cai Taylor Wray (Warrington).

Rhinos' Neil Tchamambe. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Varley Picture Agency/Leeds Rhinos.
Rhinos' Neil Tchamambe. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Varley Picture Agency/Leeds Rhinos.
