Hooley’s only Betfred Super League appearance came in March when he was called up at short notice for Rhinos’ game at Hull KR.

That proved a difficult evening, in atrocious conditions and Hooley was loaned to his former club Batley Bulldogs after Leeds’ 20-12 defeat.

He joined Rhinos from Batley on a two-year contract in the off-season, having previously had a spell at Sunday’s hosts Wakefield Trinity without making a first team appearance.

Luke Hooley made his Super League debut in Rhinos' defeat at Hull KR three months ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Recalled late last month, he has been included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for three successive games, including this weekend, but hasn’t made the matchday side.

Richie Myler’s move into the halves to cover for the injured Aidan Sezer has created a vacancy at full-back, though Ash Handley - normally a winger - played there in Leeds’ Magic Weekend loss to Castleford Tigers.

“I want to play every weekend,” Hooley said. “I am putting my name forward and trying my best to get that position, but obviously I have got to wait my turn.

“It would be nice to play against Wakefield, but it would be nice just to get another opportunity.”

Max Jowitt, pictured, was at Wakefield with Luke Hooley and they have both battled back from the same injury this year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hooley, 24, is confident there are no scars from his tough evening at Hull KR. He insisted: “It is always nice to make your debut, but obviously it wasn’t one to remember. But at the end of the day, it is just another game.

“You have got to put it behind you and look to the next one. It would have been nice to get another game the week after, but obviously I was called up at the last minute [when Myler was granted paternity leave] so it wasn’t planned for me to play.

“It is what it is, it was nice to get a taste and it makes you want more. At the time I was a bit frustrated with myself, I know I am better than that and what I put out there.

“Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] gave me an option to wait and go on loan the week after so it all settled down. It was the plan to go to Batley anyway and I got a chance to go that week to play against Featherstone. I wanted to just get back out there, get a run of games and get back playing.”

Hooley suffered an ankle injury in pre-season training at Christmas and had very little rugby under his belt before the Hull KR game. He reflected: “That was my biggest problem really, I didn’t get any pre-season games and that’s when you put your best foot forward for round one.

“I didn’t get back until about round six and I missed a massive chunk at the start of the season, as well as nearly all of pre-season.

“I worked really hard to get back, but obviously missing pre-season, when you have come out of the Championship to have a big crack at Super League - is not an ideal situation.”

Of being in recent 21-man squads, Hooley said: “It is always good, but it doesn’t mean anything if you’re not in the 17.

“Hopefully I can keep biding my time and work my way into the 17. I am having to wait patiently, until the right time comes.”

Sunday’s fixture is a big one for Rhinos who have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

That is one more than Trinity have managed all season, but Hooley knows the pressure is on Leeds, particularly after they let a 10-point lead slip late on against second-bottom Castleford last week.

“We need to just see out the game,” he said. “I think the game was won, but our own mistakes and trying to force it a bit gave Cas a chance and they took it.

“Wakefield have got nothing to lose, they are fighting for every point they can get and they are working hard and giving everything they’ve got, so it won’t be an easy game.”

Hooley was at Trinity with current Wakefield players Jordan Crowther and Max Jowitt, who is also a full-back.

Jowitt recently returned to the side after a long spell on the casualty list and Hooley noted: “He did exactly the same injury as I did, which is unfortunate.

