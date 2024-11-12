Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hunslet RLFC’s latest signing is tipped to become a “super player” after following in his father’s footsteps.

Billy Jowitt has joined Hunslet for the 2025 season, three decades after his father Warren Jowitt played for the south Leeds club. Billy signed for the Parksiders after beginning his career with Bradford Bulls, in a mirror image of Warren who started at Hunslet and moved to Odsal.

The 23-year-old utility-back came through Bulls’ academy and reserves system to make his first team debut in 2021, but a string of long-term injuries restricted him to only 26 senior appearances. That led to Bulls releasing Jowitt from the final year of his contract, but their coach Brian Noble insisted: “I have a lot of time for Billy and he will become a super player.”

Hunslet RLFC's latest signing Billy Jowitt, left, is tackled by Luke Gale during his former club Bradford Bulls' defeat at Wakefield Trinity in March. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Noble told Bulls’ website: “Billy needs to be able to play games and we couldn’t guarantee him the game time he needs to be able to develop and become that player. We are sad to see him go, but wish him the best of luck in the future and we will always be keeping tabs to see his progress.”

Jowitt is relishing proving himself at promoted Hunslet in the Betfred Championship. “I got a good feeling about the move as soon as I had the phone call with Dean [Muir, the Parksiders’ coach],” he said.

“I felt like what Dean was wanting to do and the style/brand of rugby he wanted to play is what I enjoy and feel I can add to. Obviously, my old man played at Hunslet when he first started out so that had a drawing factor too. My main ambitions for this year are to be back enjoying and playing my best rugby and to help make Hunslet a Championship team that’s competing up at the top half of the table.”

Muir hailed Jowitt – who is the latest in a string of eye-catching signings – as “an exciting player [who] has the potential to unlock defences and is a real threat with the ball”. He said: “He can create opportunities for himself and others.

“After talking to Billy it was clear our aims were aligned and it was a great match. He is someone who with more game time can only get better and we can’t wait to see him in a Hunslet shirt.”