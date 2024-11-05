Leeds rugby league club agree dual-reg deal: Hunslet RLFC announce partnership with Huddersfield Giants

Promoted Hunslet RLFC have entered a dual-registration partnership with Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see players from the Betfred Super League club being made available to Hunslet for their 2025 Championship campaign. Giants’ George Flanagan Junior featured on loan for Hunslet this year, when they finished fourth in League One and won a play-off series to secure a place in the second-tier.

Hunslet chief executive Neil Hampshire said: “I’d like to thank [Giants managing director] Richard Thewlis for his support and particularly Luke Robinson [Giants’ coach] and Dean Muir [Hunslet team boss] for their hard work on bringing this agreement to fruition. We’re making no secret of the fact we need to make a step change to be as competitive as possible in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Flanagan Junior, on loan from Huddersfield Giants, evades Jack Stevens during Hunslet RLFC's promotion-clinching win at Swinton Lions last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Entering into a dual-registration agreement with the Giants will underpin our recruitment drive and prove mutually beneficial to both clubs while supporting player development.”

Thewlis insisted: “The arrangement with Hunslet will work well in 2025 for us. They are on the crest of a wave after promotion and have strengthened their side to compete in the much tougher Championship competition.

“There is no doubt George Flanagan was a huge boost for them in the final third of the year. He came on leaps and bounds and returns to us a much better player.

“Luke Robinson is very keen our players get on to the competitive paddock week-in, week-out, which the reserves competition doesn’t do - nor is it at the level of the Championship. Our player feedback has always been that, where possible, the higher level of competitive action is preferred.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Welham gets the ball away to Hunslet teammate David March during a Challenge Cup tie at South Leeds Stadium in April, 2013. Picture by Mike Cowling.

Meanwhile, the Parksiders have signed Liam Welham from Midlands Hurricanes for 2025, 11 years after he last played for them. The outside-back, who will turn 36 next week, scored 14 tries in 34 games for Hunslet during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

He began his career with Hull KR and also played for Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster before spending five seasons with Midlands, who were known as Coventry Bears until 2021. Welham said: “When I was asked if I would once again like to be involved with the club by Dean [Muir], the answer was easy - yes. Dean still sees what I can offer within the team; leadership, experience and some old-school work ethic which I pride myself on.

“One thing I will promise both my teammates and the club is that when I’m in, you are getting 100 per cent from me. I am looking forward to helping this club reach the heights it deserves.”

Welham is Hunslet’s fourth signing since they beat Swinton Lions in a promotion/relegation play-off last month, following prop Keelan Foster from Halifax Panthers and the Rochdale Hornets duo of outside-back Joe Hartley and forward Dean Roberts. Muir said: “Liam’s experience will be vital for us [next] year.

“He is someone who, every time we have played against him, has caused us problems with and without the football. He is a smart player and can play multiple positions with ease.”