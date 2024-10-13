Last-gasp try sees Leeds rugby league club promoted: Hunslet RLFC snatch Championship spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hunslet RLFC will be playing in rugby league’s second tier next season.

Hunslet secured a place in the Betfred Championship in dramatic fashion thanks to Jack Render’s try two minutes from time in Sunday’s promotion/relegation play-off at Swinton Lions. Hunslet finished fourth in League One and won that division’s play-off competition to earn a crack at the Championshipo’s 12th-placed side.

Swinton, coached by former Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw, led 10-0 early on and were 20-18 ahead going into the final moments before Render sent the Parksiders up. Rhyse Williams and Mitch Cox crossed for the hosts in the opening quarter, with Dam Abram converting the second, but an interception try by former Leeds Rhinos reserves player Mackenzie Turner just before half-time, converted by Matty Beharrell, got the visitors back into the contest.

Cam Berry and George Flanagan went over in the first eight minutes of the second period, Beharrell improving both, to give Hunslet a shock 18-10 advantage. Swinton seemed to have saved their Championship place when Dan Abram converted Mikey Wood’s try and Jonny Vaughan touched down to nosed them two points in front, but Render’s try sent Hunslet into dreamland and the Manchester team down to League One.