Super League on tv: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Hull FC v Wigan Warriors & others

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Hull KR is a highlight of this week’s Super League coverage on Sky Sports.

Rhinos’ clash with the league leaders – which is the first Friday evening fixture of the season at AMT Headingley – will be shown live on Sky Sports Action, with a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off. As one of Sky’s two exclusive picks, fans will be able to record the match, as well as watch later on catch-up.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos dangerman & what's needed to stop him revealed by Hull KR boss Will...

This week’s other exclusive Sky game is St Helens’ visit to Warrington Wolves on Thursday. The other four matches will be streamed live via the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Here’s how to watch all the action from Betfred Super League round nine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here's how to watch this weekend's matches on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.Here's how to watch this weekend's matches on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.
Here's how to watch this weekend's matches on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, April 24: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, April 25: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, April 26: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, April 27: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsHull FCHull KRSuper LeagueSkyRhinos

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice