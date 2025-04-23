Super League on tv: how to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Hull FC v Wigan Warriors & others
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rhinos’ clash with the league leaders – which is the first Friday evening fixture of the season at AMT Headingley – will be shown live on Sky Sports Action, with a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off. As one of Sky’s two exclusive picks, fans will be able to record the match, as well as watch later on catch-up.
This week’s other exclusive Sky game is St Helens’ visit to Warrington Wolves on Thursday. The other four matches will be streamed live via the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service. Here’s how to watch all the action from Betfred Super League round nine.
Thursday, April 24: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.
Friday, April 25: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.
Saturday, April 26: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
Sunday, April 27: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.
