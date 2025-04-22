Leeds Rhinos boost green credentials at 'net zero game' v Hull KR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blue and amber will turn green when Leeds Rhinos face table-topping Hull KR on Friday.

The Betfred Super League showdown has been designated Rhinos’ net zero match as part of the club’s aim to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2030. Fans are being encouraged to take public transport or share lifts to the stadium, avoid single-use plastics and recycle unwanted sports kit.

All power used in the South Stand on the night will be generated by solar panels on the terrace’s roof and the club’s own borehole - which can supply up to 20,000 litres of water per day - will be used by Rhinos’ groundsstaff to irrigate the pitch. A donation point will be open in the South Stand concourse for the kit and equipment exchange programme, in conjunction with Active Leeds. The club are urging supporters to donate good condition rugby, football, netball or other kit which can be re-distributed to give children or adults an opportunity to participate in sport and exercise.

PV Panels on top of the South Stand roof at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

In partnership with First Bus, Rhinos are offering subsidised travel to and from AMT Headingley and one of First Bus’ 57 new zero-emission double-decker buses will be at the stadium for fans to explore. The vehicles will save more than 50,000 tons of carbon emissions each over their lifetime.

Details of the Leeds City Council liftshare scheme are being sent to each ticket holder ahead of the game, club partners AMT Auto will demonstrate their electric car fleet, utilising the McNally EV Charging points in the South Stand car park and supporters will be encouraged to avoid single use plastics, with information about refilling reusable drinks bottles at water stations around the ground.

Rhinos have partnered with green energy company Ecotricity and will be running a supporters’ travel survey. They are also the first rugby league club to work with climate action group Pledgeball.