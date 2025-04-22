Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has identified Leeds Rhinos’ main attacking threat and revealed what his side must do to stop him this week.

The table-topping Robins visit AMT Headingley for Rhinos’ first Friday evening home fixture of the season, in Betfred Super League round nine, on the back of an impressive derby victory over Hull FC. But with Rhinos on a two-match winning run, Peters reckons the home side are dangerous opposition and he has pin-pointed Jake Connor as the player who makes them tick.

Connor is ever-present for Rhinos this season, with five appearances at full-back before a similar number in the halves. His 11 try assists is the second-best in Super League and Peters warned: “We all know Jake Connor's talent and ability and what he’s all about. He’s a class player, Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] is getting the best out of him at the moment and he’s on top of his game.

“He is a key member of their team and especially in their attack. We need to shut down his time, because he wants time, he wants space and that’s how he likes to play - on the front foot - so we have got to make sure we limit that.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Friday is only Leeds’ second league meeting this year with a team currently in the top-five and they have waited longer for a win against Hull KR than they have any other Super League team. Rhinos are on a run of five successive defeats by the East Yorkshire side since a 28-20 away victory in August, 2022, but there hasn’t been more than 12 points between the sides in any of their last seven encounters and Peters predicted this week will be just as tight.

“They are a good team, a really good team,” Peters said. “If you look at their stats, mainly around defence, they are up there in a lot of them. I’ve seen a bit of them this year - I saw them in some friendlies - and I know Brad and how he likes the players to play. That's aggressive, that’s going after teams, so we know what to expect, but we’ll certainly be looking to match that.”

Peters reckons Kallum Watkins’ return to Leeds, from Salford Red Devils, has given them a new dimension. The former Rhinos captain was a try scorer against Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday, in his first game for them since 2019 and Peters noted: “He gives them experience.

Jake Connor is Leeds Rhinos' main man on attack, according to Hull KR boss Willie Peters. Picture by David Harrison.

“Obviously, the more experienced players you have, it certainly helps those younger guys and certainly helps the team dynamics. They’ll gain a bit more direction and he’s a dangerous player no matter where he plays, in the middle or on the edge, so he’s going to be a good addition to their side.”

Rhinos came through last weekend’s game with no major new fitness worries. Arthur will name an initial 21-man squad at noon tomorrow (Wednesday) and is unlikely to have anybody available after injury, but prop Mikolaj Oledzki will return from a one-match suspension.