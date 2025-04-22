Super League referees confirmed: top official gets first Leeds Rhinos appointment of 2025 v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:32 BST
Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s Super League games.

Chris Kendall will referee Leeds Rhinos for the first time this season when they play host to table-topping Hull KR on Friday. Liam Rush is the video assistant. Kendall was in charge for seven of Rhinos’ games 2024, which is more than any other official, but this week is his first Leeds match since their defeat by Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend last August. He refereed the Challenge Cup decider and Grand Final last year and was whistler for Wigan Warriors’ showdown with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas two months ago.

Jack Smith, Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have all refereed two Rhinos games this season, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant and Liam Rush controlling one each. Aaron Moore will be in the middle when Wakefield Trinity face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, with his brother Liam as the video official. Castleford Tigers’ game at Huddersfield Giants the same day will be refereed by Marcus Griffiths and James Vella is on video duty.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Appointments for Betfred Super League round nine are: Warrington Wolves v St Helens - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers - Marcus Griffiths (video, James Vella); Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity - Aaron Moore (video, Liam Moore); Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards - Liam Rush (video, Jack Smith); Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Ben Thaler).

