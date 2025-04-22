Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s Super League games.

Chris Kendall will referee Leeds Rhinos for the first time this season when they play host to table-topping Hull KR on Friday. Liam Rush is the video assistant. Kendall was in charge for seven of Rhinos’ games 2024, which is more than any other official, but this week is his first Leeds match since their defeat by Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend last August. He refereed the Challenge Cup decider and Grand Final last year and was whistler for Wigan Warriors’ showdown with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas two months ago.