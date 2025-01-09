Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new format designed to revive rugby league’s most famous knockout competition has given Leeds Rhinos’ pre-season a shake-up.

For the first time since 2003, Rhinos’ opening competitive game this year will be a Betfred Challenge Cup tie, on the weekend of February 8/9. Like all Super League clubs, Leeds are set to begin the road to Wembley with a third round clash away to lower division or community opposition.

In recent seasons, top-flight clubs entered at the round of 16, when the league campaign was well underway, but the Cup has been revamped this year in a bid to boost interest and attendances and give teams outside the top-flight more chance of a glamour tie. Next month will be the first time Leeds have faced non-Super League opposition since an infamous defeat at Championship outfit Bradford Bulls in 2019, in Richard Agar’s first game as coach.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, flanked by co-captains Cameron Smith and Ash Handley, will have a decision to make over team selection for the Betfred Challenge Cup.

They bounced back to win the trophy the following year, but have fallen at the first hurdle in each of the past four seasons - a club record losing run in the Challenge Cup. Playing a lower division team is a golden opportunity to break that miserable run, but the early start also takes a week out of preparation time for Super League and has had an influence on Leeds’ pre-season plans.

Rhinos, who have decided against a warm weather camp overseas, kick off their league campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15, just a week after the Challenge Cup third round. Thirty two community clubs will be involved when the Cup begins this weekend - weather permitting - and the survivors are joined in round two by Championship and League Ones sides.

Though the second round is scheduled for January 25/26, the draw takes place next Tuesday, giving Leeds either/or opposition. Rhinos have a fixture on Challenge Cup second round weekend, facing Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley in Ash Handley’s testimonial, but lack of space on the calendar has seen regular pre-season games against Bradford and Hunslet axed this year.

Coach Brad Arthur is expected to field his strongest-possible side against Wigan and will then have to make a decision on his approach to the Cup clash. A week before the league opener, Super League clubs will be anxious to avoid injuries, but the lower league teams will already have a competitive game under their belt and top Championship sides will fancy their chances with home advantage.

Jarrod O'Connor will miss Leeds Rhinos' opening game of 2025, because of a knee injury.

A short trip to one of Yorkshire’s League One clubs would be ideal for Leeds and might offer Arthur an opportunity to omit some big names, as well as giving fans a day out at an unfamiliar venue. However, Leeds will be keen to avoid a long journey to London or Cumbria as they begin the countdown to the Wakefield opener.

Getting through the next few weeks - and the two games before February 15 - without new injuries will be a priority for Rhinos. Alfie Edgell (broken jaw) and Jarrod O’Connor (knee) have already been ruled out of Super League round one and Lachie Miller remains a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring strain.