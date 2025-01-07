Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity to learn Challenge Cup opponents as draw date confirmed
The draw for the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, when Super League sides enter the competition, will be made next Tuesday. Under a new format this year, all 12 top-flight clubs, including Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, will be drawn away to lower division opposition in their opening tie.
Those games will be played on February 8/9, which is the week before Super League kicks-off. Round one of the knockout competition takes place this weekend.
The draw for round two, to be played over the weekend of January 25-26, has already been made. Tuesday’s draw will be held at sponsors Betfred’s headquarters near Warrington, with the group stage of Women’s Challenge Cup being decided the same evening.
The first round of the men’s competition features 32 clubs from the National Conference and other community competitions, including a late call-up for Castleford-based Cutsyke Raiders. Cutsyke, currently top of the winter-based Pennine League Division One, stepped in yesterday (Monday) after Wath Brow Hornets withdrew.
Cutsyke take on West Bowling at Horsfall Stadium, in Bradford, on Saturday. The winners travel to Sheffield Eagles in round two. Conference champions Hunslet ARLFC visit Wakefield side Stanley Rangers on Saturday with the winners drawn at home to West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles. Leeds’ other first round representatives, Oulton Raiders, are away to London Chargers the same day. The winners will visit GB Police or York Acorn.
Saturday’s first round tie between Waterhead Warriors and Leigh Miners Rangers will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, with a 12.30pm kick-off. The Sportsman will broadcast live coverage of Thatto Heath Crusaders’ clash with Orrell St James on Saturday (2.30pm).
Betfred Challenge Cup first round.
Saturday, January 11: West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles, London Chargers v Oulton Raiders, Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge, Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar, Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal, /Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers, Mirfield v Royal Navy, Crosfields v Maryport, Army v RAF, Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC, West Bowling v Cutskye Raiders, Dewsbury Moor v Haresfinch, Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Rangers, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James.
Sunday, January 12: GB Police v York Acorn, Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook, Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors.
Second round draw: GB Police/York Acorn v London Chargers/Oulton Raiders, Halifax Panthers v Thatto Heath/Orrell St James, Dewsbury Moor/Haresfinch v Dewsbury Rams, Barrow Raiders v Crossfields/Maryport, Mirfield/Royal Navy v Workington Town, London Broncos v Goole Vikings, Lock Lane/Doncaster Toll Bar v Hunslet RLFC, Waterhead Warriors/Leigh Miners Rangers v Featherstone Rovers, Eastern Rhinos/Wests Warriors v British Army/RAF, Whitehaven v Swinton Lions, Stanley Rangers/Hunslet ARLFC v West Hull/Edinburgh Eagles, Rochdale Hornets v Widnes Vikings, Oldham v Rochdale Mayfield/Telford Raiders, Keighley Cougars v York Knights, Sheffield Eagles v West Bowling/Wath Brow Hornets, Bradford Bulls v Doncaster, Aberavon Fighting Irish/Blackbrook v Longhorns/Ince Rose Bridge, Midlands Hurricanes v Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Siddal, Cornwall vs North Wales Crusaders, Newcastle Thunder v Batley Bulldogs.
