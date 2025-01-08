Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed the most important factor in deciding his future beyond this season.

The 50-year-old Australian is contracted to Rhinos for 2025 and has made it clear he would like to coach again in the southern hemisphere NRL at some stage, having spent 10 years at Parramatta Eels before being controversially axed last May. He insisted he is loving his time at Leeds and feels the spell in Betfred Super League has made him a better coach, but stressed he will put his family first when considering his options for 2026.

Arthur joined Leeds last July, initially on a short-term deal and that was extended the following month. He will be in charge at Leeds throughout the upcoming campaign and the club are keen to keep him for longer, but asked at Rhinos’ pre-season media day today (Wednesday) about his plans for next year, he stated nothing has yet been decided.

“I'm just going with what it is, working hard with the boys,” Arthur said. “I've really enjoyed my time here – when I first came over I was only coming for 10 weeks and I ended up staying for another 12 months, so we'll just get the season started and see what happens from there.”

Coach Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photo call on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Arthur’s wife Michelle and daughter Charlotte have relocated to England for this year, but sons Jake and Matt are contracted to NRL clubs and remained in Australia. “I love the club,” the coach added.

“The players have been great, but if you want me to be honest, it's tough being away from your family. I've got two boys back in Australia who I'm not going to see for 11 months, so it's just how you handle that.

“[His wife and daughter] came over for a couple of weeks, then they went back and forth, which was okay, but it was a struggle for me. I said to my wife, ‘I'm not staying here if they don't come over’ - I didn't want to put that pressure on them, but I just couldn't do it.

Coach Brad Arthur with star prop Mikolaj Oledzki on a snow covered Headingley pitch at the club's pre-season media day on Wednesday. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“They've been pretty good in terms of giving up what they want to do, especially my daughter going from school to university who has put that on hold for 12 months. I'm not going to ask those questions of them again for 12 months.”

Whatever happens, Arthur – who has been linked with a proposed new NRL club in Perth – has no regrets about joining Leeds. He reflected: “It's a good experience and I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've been given. It has changed me a little bit and I reckon it has helped my coaching, having to get a team ready in six weeks.

“I feel like I still want to go back and coach in the NRL at some stage, but I feel like I'll be more equipped for it. My family's got different experiences out of it as well, getting to travel through Europe and I've totally enjoyed my time here.”