Former Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup finalist Shaun Lunt is hoping to mastermind a shock in the competition this weekend.

Lunt is now coach of Pennine League Premier Division side Mirfield, who will be out to sink Royal Navy when they make their competition debut in a home first round tie on Saturday. The former hooker was a substitute when Rhinos lost to Warrington Wolves at Wembley in 2012, though he gained revenge as part of Leeds’ Super League Grand Final-winning side two months later.

Now 37, Lunt was also a Challenge Cup runner-up for Huddersfield Giants in their defeat by Warrington in 2010 and with Hull KR five years later, when they were beaten by Rhinos. He had a spell with Castleford Tigers and was at Batley Bulldogs when he hung up his boots in 2021.

Shaun Lunt on the attack for Leeds Rhinos in 2012. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com

Now his Wembley experience is a driving force as Lunt looks ahead to one of the biggest days in Mirfield’s three-year history. “The magic of the cup is great,” Lunt – who had two spells with Rhinos – told the RFL’s website. “I’ve been fortunate enough to get to the final and unfortunate not to win it, but the Challenge Cup has a massive place in my heart and I want to light that magic for everyone in Mirfield.”

He added: “A Challenge Cup appearance was one of our underlying goals when we first got together and we’ve done all the right things to be here. It’s the oldest Cup [competition] in rugby league, so to be a part of that and have Mirfield be a part of that history is huge.”

The draw for the second round has already been made, giving Lunt an opportunity to take on his hometown club Workington Town in two weeks’ time, if they can get the job done against Navy. “When I saw the draw, I was buzzing, but we’ve got the Navy to beat first and that’s going to be a tough test,” he admitted.

“I’ve actually said in the past I’d love to coach in the Challenge Cup and play Workington -that was one of my goals. Sometimes things do get written for you, but I’m sure the Navy will have something to say about that. We’ll just take each round as it comes, but a chance to play them would be great and great for the lads as well.”

A dejected Shaul Lunt after Leeds Rhinos' 2012 Challenge Cup final loss to Warrington Wolves at Wembley. Picture by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com.

Lunt reckons coaching is an opportunity to give something back to the sport he loves. He stressed: “I’m absolutely loving it. When I retired, I got lost a little bit - I wasn’t necessarily missing the rugby, but you start to miss the people around you.

“I’m not from round here and when I retired, I had nobody except my wife and kids, but this club has given me everything. I feel part of the town and have that zest for rugby again.

“I love the game and I’m an avid supporter, so for me, coaching and giving back a bit of what I’ve had means a lot. Rugby has given me everything, so now I want to help people achieve their dreams.”