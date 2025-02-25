Salford Red Devils are challenging a ban issued after a tackle which left Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft concussed.

Salford forward Joe Shorrocks was sin-binned for a high shot on Croft, who was treated for 12 minutes before being stretchered off in the first half of Rhinos’ 32-6 win on Sunday. The former Red Devils stand-off failed a head injury assessment and was automatically ruled out of Sunday’s home derby against Castleford Tigers.

The RFL’s match review panel charged Shorrocks with grade D head contact and he was handed 15 penalty points under the sport’s new disciplinary system - 12 for the offence and an extra three because Croft was unable to play on. That led to a two-match suspension which the Salford man will appeal against at a disciplinary hearing today (Tuesday).

Salford Red Devils' Joe Shorrocks. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think if it was me in that tackle, I don’t know why I'd get done,” Salford assistant-coach Krisnan Inu said. “It was a straight arm and I know there was an accident that came from it, but I don't think there was any ill-intent.”

Croft also clashed heads with the Red Devils ex-Leeds prop Jack Ormondroyd and Inu insisted: “He [Croft] was just unlucky enough that he fell into Joe's arms when he was on the way down and Joe was obviously bracing himself for a tackle. I don't think there was any malice in it. I think if you watch the video properly, it's actually Jack Ormondroyd who knocks him out because he headbutted him from the back.

“He [Ormondroyd] is available for this week, but I think that's where most of the damage was done, from behind and not in front. I think people have got to look at that video again and you'll realise where Crofty actually sustained his injury.”