Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s top flight games, including Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Castleford Tigers.

Marcus Griffiths will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley, with Tom Grant as his video assistant. He is the fourth different official in as many Rhinos matches this season, after Matty Lynne, Aaron Moore and Liam Moore.

Liam Rush will be in charge of Wakefield Trinity’s home game against St Helens and Chris Kendall has been appointed to the Las Vegas showdown between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves. Betfred Super League appointments for round three are: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – referee Aaron Moore, video Jack Smith; Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – referee Tom Grant, video Aaron Moore; Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons – referee Jack Smith, video James Vella; Wakefield Trinity v St Helens – referee Liam Rush, video Marcus Griffiths; Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – referee: Chris Kendall, video Referee: Liam Moore; Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Marcus Griffiths, video Tom Grant.