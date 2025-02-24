Disciplinary news: 10 match review panel charges including ban from Leeds Rhinos' win at Salford Red Devils

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:58 BST
A first top-flight player has been banned under rugby league’s new points-based disciplinary system.

The RFL’s match review panel issued 10 charges – including two to one player – following Betfred Super League round one. Fifteen penalty points were handed to Salford Red Devils’ Joe Shorrocks after he was charged with grade D head contact in an incident which led to the Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft leaving the field. Croft subsequently failed his head injury assessment, meaning he was unable to return and will also miss this weekend’s fixture against Castleford Tigers.

That means, in addition to the 12 points for a grade D offence, Shorrocks receives three additional points under new on-field sentencing guidelines introduced for 2025. He will serve a two-match suspension, after which his points total will be halved to 7.5. Players have until noon tomorrow to appeal against charges, with any challenges being heard by an operational rules tribunal on Tuesday.

Here's who has been charged from Betfred Super League round two.

Match review panel verdicts

Grade A dangerous contact. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

Michael McIlorum (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points four. Fined.

Michael McIlorum (Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade D head contact. 15 penalty points. Total points 15. Two-match ban and fine.

Joe Shorrocks (Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points three. Fined.

Matty Foster (Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B dangerous contact. Three penalty points. Total points three. Fined.

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR)

