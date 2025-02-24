The RFL’s match review panel issued 10 charges – including two to one player – following Betfred Super League round one. Fifteen penalty points were handed to Salford Red Devils’ Joe Shorrocks after he was charged with grade D head contact in an incident which led to the Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft leaving the field. Croft subsequently failed his head injury assessment, meaning he was unable to return and will also miss this weekend’s fixture against Castleford Tigers.