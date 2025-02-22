Worrying scenes as Leeds Rhinos rocked by two injury scares in Salford Red Devils clash

Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft receives attention after suffering an injury against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos had a key player stretchered off and another also injured during the first half of today’s game at Salford Red Devils.

Leeds were leading 14-6 three minutes before half-time when stand-off Brodie Croft was injured in a head clash with Jack Ormondroyd. The game was halted for 12 minutes as Croft was treated on the field before being carried to the changing rooms. He was said to be up and walking around during the half-time interval.

Salford’s Joe Shorrocks was sin-binned for a foul on Croft in the same incident. Because Croft was ruled out by foul play, Leeds were able to activate their 18th man, with Alfie Edgell coming on to the bench. Croft was replaced by Matt Frawley, who had earlier needed treatment to a cut hand.

Leeds also lost Cameron Smith after the co-captain hobbled off a minute before Croft’s injury. Jake Connor kicked a penalty after Croft’s departure, sending Leeds in 16-6 ahead. Riley Lumb scored two first half tries for Leeds and Morgan Gannon also crossed, after Kallum Watkins’ touched down inside two minutes for the hosts.

Check back later for more details on the injuries and post-game reaction.