Leeds Rhinos are riding a wave after their win over Hull KR.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ 16th win of the Betfred Super League season virtually assured them of a place in the play-offs and, after successive eighth-placed finishes, the transformation under coach Brad Arthur has been remarkable. Here’s five talking points as Leeds prepare for Saturday’s trip to Hull FC.

1: On their way. Whether or not they make an impact in the play-offs, Rhinos have achieved something this year. The biggest club in the game have got their pride back. It has been a grim period since the Grand Final win in 2017, but the current version of Leeds Rhinos is one the fans can actually look forward to watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a long way off perfect, but there’s so much to like about the 2025 team. Defence is probably their greatest strength, but they are a tough side who don’t give in and are clearly starting to believe in themselves. Rhinos aren’t exactly free-scoring, but when their attack clicks, it’s fun to observe and - in Lachie Miller and the consistent Jake Connor - they include arguably the two most thrilling players in the European game on current form. The win against Hull KR exemplified everything that’s good about Brad Arthur’s Rhinos and the really exciting part is they are still developing. There are no guarantees - and other teams will have their say - but Rhinos look like a side who’ll be a real force in a year or two’s time.

Harry Newman (pointing) celebrates his try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

2: Selection dilemma. England squad member Mikolaj Oledzki is likely to be available for Saturday’s game at Hull FC, fellow props Cooper Jenkins and Tom Holroyd aren’t too far off and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith should be back on the field before the end of the regular season. But, based on the last two performances, how is coach Brad Arthur going to fit them into the side?

Youngster Ben Littlewood will presumably drop out, having done well in his taste of first team action and Andy Ackers hasn’t had a lot of game time recently, but it’s going to be hard to leave out Presley Cassell, based on his recent performances. The rest of the pack are in good form so Arthur will earn his pay if they are all fit and available, but it’s not the worst problem to have.

3: Head coach in waiting. Bradford Bulls are searching for a head coach for a potential Super League campaign in 2026 and Rhinos assistant-boss Jamie Langley will inevitably be linked with the role as Brian Noble’s successor. The former Bulls player has served an apprenticeship at London Broncos and in rugby union with Sale Sharks and is now working wonders overseeing the defensive side of Rhinos’ game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller is one of the most exciting players in the European game, on current form. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

If Bulls come calling, he will have a big decision to make. Opportunities like that don’t arise very often, but should Bradford be promoted, they’ll find it hard going in the top-flight. Langley is learning under a master at Leeds. Arthur is contracted for next year, but will return to Australia at some stage and appointing someone who can build on his legacy, rather than starting from scratch, will be important. Langley is assembling a strong case to be his successor and Rhinos will want to keep hold of an emerging coaching talent.

4: Yes Blease. Sporting director Ian Blease deserves credit for Rhinos’ resurgence over the past 13 months. Appointing a coach of Arthur’s stature was a huge coup and Leeds’ recruitment has been strong.

It’s a shame Sam Lisone and Morgan Gannon are leaving, but the same applied to Rhyse Martin a year ago and Leeds have coped. Young players will be promoted in pre-season, but a couple of additions are needed to replace the departing duo and - on the latest evidence - fans can trust the right decisions will be made.

Ethan Clark-Wood hasn’t had a chance to make an impact, but that was a low-risk signing and all the other recruits have impressed. Bringing in Kallum Watkins from Salford was a masterstroke and that alone has earned Blease a year or two’s supply of Brownie points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease, right, with number nine Andy Ackers. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

5: Wheely ridiculous. This year’s Betfred Wheelchair Super League play-offs will go ahead without defending champions Leeds Rhinos. They have been banned from taking part as punishment for cancelling a game at Halifax Panthers this month.

Halifax, the league leaders, were awarded a 24-0 victory and Leeds had a point deducted. They still finished third, but their place in the top-four play-offs now goes to fifth-best team, Hull FC.

Rhinos didn’t fulfil the fixture because it clashed with their player Ewan Clibbens’ wedding. They asked, in advance, for an alternative date, but that wasn’t acceptable. So the competition to decide the champions will go ahead without the wheelchair game’s biggest most recognisable and successful brand. How utterly, ridiculously rugby league.