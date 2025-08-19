The number and identity of clubs in next season’s top-flight will be known in less than two months’ time.

The composition of Betfred Super League for 2026 will be announced on Thursday October 16, five days after this season’s Grand Final at Old Trafford. The 12 current Super League clubs voted last month to add two extra teams next year, subject to conditions.

The IMG club grading system will determine the first dozen places with a panel deciding on the final two. The governing body today confirmed the panel, chaired by the RFL non-executive director Lord Jonathan Caine, will have seven members: non-executive RFL directors Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power; RFL chief executive Tony Sutton and interim head of legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial’s managing Director Rhodri Jones; senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial and Super League (Europe) board member Peter Hutton.

1895 Cup holders York Knights hope to be playing in Super League next year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In addition to the five pillars under which clubs are judged in the grading system - fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community - the panel will judge applications against a further set of criteria relating to finance and sustainability. These include their financial performance in 2025, detailed financial performance and sustainability forecasts for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons and their ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond. Analysis for the latter will be provided by the RFL’s England performance unit.

Lord Caine said: “I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition. This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust. All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality.”

Clubs have until next Tuesday to register their intent to apply. The deadline for formal applications is Friday, September 12.