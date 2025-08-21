Leeds Rhinos players celebrate with the trophy following last year's Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final win against Halifax Panthers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos’ reign as Wheelchair Super League champions has come to an angry end after they were controversially thrown out of the play-offs.

Rhinos have been punished after not fulfilling their fixture at Halifax Panthers on August 16, when the squad were at team member Ewan Clibbens’ wedding. Halifax have been awarded a 24-0 win while Rhinos were docked a competition point and blocked from taking part in the top-four play-offs.

There has been no official comment from Rhinos, but they are understood to be fuming at the outcome, having asked in advance for the game to be played on a different date. Rhinos finished third in the table, after losing just once during the regular season, but have been replaced by fifth-placed Hull FC.

Leeds drop into the Plate competition, which also features the bottom two of Sheffield Eagles and Edinburgh Giants. They finished top of the table in every completed season from the competition’s first in 2019 until 2024 and beat Halifax in last season’s Grand Final.

An RFL statement said: “The round seven fixture between Halifax Panthers and Leeds Rhinos which was scheduled for Saturday, August 16 has been awarded to Halifax Panthers with a scoreline of 24-0, as per the competition rules 3.3 and taking into account the circumstances behind Leeds’s cancellation of the fixture and the advanced stage of the season.

“That confirms Halifax Panthers as the league leaders after the six matches of the regular season, finishing above London Roosters on points difference. Leeds have also been docked one competition point. The Wheelchair Rugby League management team have also implemented competition rule 8.8 which states: ‘Any team which does not fulfil all regular season fixtures will not be eligible to participate in play-off and finals activity.’

“That means Leeds, who finished third in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League table after the seven regular season rounds, are ineligible for the play-offs – and are replaced by Hull FC, who finished fifth. The play-offs will feature three rounds of matches between the top four clubs – Halifax Panthers, London Roosters, Wigan Warriors and Hull FC - to be played in Manchester, Nottingham and Hull on consecutive Saturdays – August 30, September 6 and September 13. The top two clubs in the mini-table will qualify for the 2025 Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Belle Vue, Manchester, on Sunday September 28.”