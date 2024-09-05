Castleford Tigers have confirmed co-captain Paul McShane will “retire from full-time rugby league” at the end of this season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McShane joined Tigers in 2015 from Wakefield Trinity after coming through the academy system at his home city club Leeds Rhinos. He was a league leaders’ shield winner in 2017 and named Man of Steel three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released by Tigers, McShane - who was under contract for next year - said he is “counting my lucky stars every day that I get to end it on my terms”. He reflected: “I’ve absolutely loved the past nine years.

Paul McShane is preparing for his Castleford Tigers farewell. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It has probably got the best out of me as a rugby player. It’s a club where I’ve become a man. My kids love it here and are Cas fans through and through.

“It’ll be really hard; I’ve always spoken about how playing in front of the Cas fans at Wheldon Road is something special and that has been motivating me throughout my career and made me want to do my best every time I stepped out there. Doing it one last time on Friday will be tough, but something I’ll remember.”

Tigers’ head of rugby operations Danny Wilson paid tribute to the Tigers stalwart, who returned to the team last week following an arm injury. He said: “I just want to wish Paul McShane well in his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul McShane leads Castleford Tigers out at the Jungle against Leeds Rhinos in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Not many players are able to go out on their terms and I’m pleased Paul is able to do that. He has been a great servant to Cas and rugby league in general and he has hit the heights of international rugby.”

Tigers confirmed earlier this year they would not stand in McShane’s way if he wanted a move to Australia and Wilson described McShane’s exit as “an opportunity for the club to progress and move on”.

He said: “Man of Steel is the greatest accolade a rugby player can achieve. For him to be able to step back now and reassess the next chapter in his life and decide what is right for him and his family, I’m really pleased for Paul and how he is able to make that decision. I’m sure it was a difficult one to make, but probably the right one for him.”