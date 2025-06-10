Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s top-flight matches, with a familiar combination appointed to Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

For the second successive game, Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle at AMT Headingley, assisted by Tom Grant on video duty. The same duo were in similar roles for Rhinos’ derby with Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago and one of the touch judges that afternoon, Mark Craven, will also be backing up.

It is the third time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season, all in the space of six games. Jack Smith has been in charge of four Leeds matches, Liam Moore, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush have each taken two and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Grant have done one.

Referee Chris Kendall. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Liam Rush, who refereed last weekend’s 1895 Cup final at Wembley, will be the whistler for Castleford Tigers’ visit to Hull FC on Friday. Jack Smith is the man in the middle for Wakefield’s home game against Leigh Leopards two days later.

Appointments for Betfred Super League round 14 are: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons - Tom Grant (video, Jack Smith), Hull FC v Castleford Tigers - Liam Rush (video, James Vella), Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Liam Moore (video, Aaron Moore), Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves - Chris Kendall (video, Tom Grant), Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore), Salford Red Devils v St Helens - Aaron Moore (video, Chris Kendall).