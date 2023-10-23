Ex-boss Mark Applegarth predicts exciting times ahead for Wakefield Trinity as he and Sean Long move on
Applegarth, a former Wakefield player, took charge 13 months ago after previous boss Willie Poching’s contract was not renewed.
Wakefield went on to finish bottom of Betfred Super League and will play in the Championship next year.
Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell will move into the hot seat once new owner Matt Ellis’ takeover is finalised.
Trinity chief executive Michael Carter said ‘I’ve spoken to Mark at length regarding his role at the club with the imminent takeover and Mark has decided to seek pastures new.
“When Mark joined the club back in 2016, he managed to turn a failing academy into one that has consistently produced players and been assessed as ‘good’ and in some parts ‘excellent’ by the RFL.
“This was no mean achievement given the shoestring budget he was operating with. Then when given the chance to become head-coach, despite the numerous challenges financial and otherwise, he gave it his all and his work ethic for this club can only be admired.
“Mark has given his heart and soul to this club and will be sorely missed, but I wish him and his family every success for the future and he is welcome back at any time.”
Applegarth feels he is leaving with his head held high. He said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Michael and the board for the opportunity to lead this great club and the support they have shown me, not only this year, but since I first came back in 2016.
“It has been a privilege and an honour to coach my hometown club. While it was disappointing for it to finish as it has under challenging circumstances, the opportunity doesn’t come round often.
“I gave it everything I had, with every decision made with the best interests of the club at heart. I genuinely wish Matt, Daryl and the rest of the new team well.
“It’s an exciting time to be supporting Wakefield and after speaking with Matt on numerous occasions, I know he has a burning desire to take this club back to where it belongs, which is challenging for honours on a regular basis.”
Long joined Trinity in the summer after being sacked after less than a year as head-coach at Featherstone.