On-loan forward Leon Ruan will return to Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season, Hull FC have confirmed.

Hull have also announced the departure of former Rhinos centre Liam Sutcliffe, along with two other loan men with Leeds experience, Sam Eseh and King Vuniyayawa. They are among 14 players leaving the East Yorkshire outfit after Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons.

Ruan, 21, played six times as a substitute for Rhinos this year before a short-term move to Hull in August. He has featured four times during his loan spell and is under contract with Leeds until the end of 2025.

Leon Ruan in action for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons AMT Headingley in March. Picture by Steve Riding.

Sutcliffe, a Grand Final winner with Rhinos in 2017, joined Hull ahead of last season and has been released from the final year of his contract to “take up an opportunity with another Super League club”, believed to be Huddersfield Giants. He scored 11 tries in 39 games for Hull, but suffered a season-ending leg injury in July.

Vuniyayawa, who spent the 2021 season with Leeds, is set to return to parent club Salford Red Devils and Eseh will rejoin Wigan Warriors. He made five loan appearances for Rhinos earlier this year.

Other departures confirmed by Hull today are Danny Houghton (retiring), Carlos Tuimavave, Jake Trueman (joining Wakefield Trinity), Mitieli Vulikijapani, Charlie Severs (taking time out because of injury), Sully Medforth, Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson, Macca Harman and loanee Tiaki Chan. Tex Hoy, Darnell McIntosh, Nu Brown, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor, Joe Cator, Cam Scott, Jack Brown, and Damel Diakhate all left the club during the season.