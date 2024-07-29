Leeds Rhinos blow as loan man Sam Eseh recalled by Wigan Warriors
The Leeds-born prop made five appearances for Rhinos, three in the starting side, after joining them on a temporary deal last month. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands he was midway through a training session today (Monday) when Wigan called him back due to injuries among their forwards.
Rhinos seem unlikely to replace Eseh before the 2024 Betfred Super League transfer window closes on Friday. Leeds travel to Salford Red Devils on Saturday and asked if there could be signings for this season, club sporting director Ian Blease said: “I doubt it.
"There’s not a lot [of potential recruits] about. We could have Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand back for this weekend, I think. They are not far off, so we lose one, but hopefully gain two.”
Goudemand has missed two games with shoulder damage and Sangare has been out for three because of a knee problem. Another prop, Tom Holroyd, is expected to miss the rest of this season due to concussion, but front-rower Sam Lisone avoided a ban after being placed on report during last Thursday’s victory at Huddersfield Giants.
