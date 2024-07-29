Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On-loan forward Sam Eseh’s spell with Leeds Rhinos ended today when he was recalled by Wigan Warriors.

The Leeds-born prop made five appearances for Rhinos, three in the starting side, after joining them on a temporary deal last month. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands he was midway through a training session today (Monday) when Wigan called him back due to injuries among their forwards.

Rhinos seem unlikely to replace Eseh before the 2024 Betfred Super League transfer window closes on Friday. Leeds travel to Salford Red Devils on Saturday and asked if there could be signings for this season, club sporting director Ian Blease said: “I doubt it.

Sam Eseh fends off Harry Rushton during his final match for Leeds Rhinos, at Huddersfield Giants last Thursday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"There’s not a lot [of potential recruits] about. We could have Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand back for this weekend, I think. They are not far off, so we lose one, but hopefully gain two.”