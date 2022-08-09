Rhinos will not receive a fee, but say releasing the 27-year-old will “allow some flexibility with our salary cap for next season”.

Sutcliffe came through Rhinos’ academy ranks, made his first team debut in 2013 and has gone on to score 69 tries, 258 goals and two drop goals in 215 games for his home city club.

The centre, who can cover a number of positions, has featured 19 times this season - scoring eight tries - and was under contract at Leeds until the end of 2024.

Liam Sutcliffe on the ball for Leeds in last Sunday's win over Salford.Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Liam has served the club so well and will continue to do so for the rest of this season.

“He has been offered a long-term contract by Hull FC and his departure will allow some flexibility with our salary cap for next season.

“He will leave with the very best wishes of everyone at the Rhinos.”

Sutcliffe – who said last month he was surprised at rumours linking him with Hull – played in Leeds’ 2014 and 2020 Wembley successes and was a Grand Final winner five years ago.

Liam Sutcliffe. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Having spent pretty much my entire career at Leeds and being a home-grown player, it’s a big decision for me to make the move, but it’s one I’m really excited for,” he said of his impending exit.

“Having been over to the city and spoken to Brett [Hodgson, Hull’s coach], I really liked what he had to say about the club’s vision and ambition over the next few years.

“Hull is a big club - that speaks for itself, so I’m looking forward to coming into this new environment and playing my part in helping the club achieve what it is striving for.

Brad Dwyer is another player who will leave Rhinos at the end of this season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Every time I’ve played at Hull, I’ve always been on the wrong end of that passion having been wearing a Leeds shirt, so I’m excited to be on the right end of it in 2023.

“I can’t wait to get started next season.”

Rhinos full-back Jack Walker is currently on loan at Hull and Alex Mellor (to Castleford Tigers) and Jack Broadbent (on loan at Featherstone Rovers) have been allowed to leave Leeds before the end of their contract.

Coach Rohan Smith has also confirmed Brad Dwyer, Tom Briscoe and Muizz Mustapha - who are also out of contract this autumn - have not been offered a new deal.

Hodgson said: “I’m really grateful to the club for their effort in securing Liam’s signature.

“It isn’t often a player of his calibre becomes an option whilst still under contract.

“We’re excited about what Liam can add to our squad.

“His utility value adds some real strength across the park for us, being able to fill in in a number of positions when required to do so and his recent performances at centre for Leeds have showcased his quality.

“He comes to us as a proven winner with multiple honours under his belt and to have over 200 career games at just 27 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and will add invaluable experience to our playing squad for 2023 and beyond.