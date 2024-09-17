Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner will leave Hull KR at the end of this season.

Hooker Matt Parcell is returning to his native Australia after eight seasons in England, the Robins revealed today. His final regular-season Betfred Super League game will be at home to Rhinos on Friday.

The 31-year-old joined Rhinos from Manly Sea Eagles ahead of the 2017 campaign. He was a member of the Super League Dream Team that year and played in Rhinos’ Old Trafford victory against Castleford Tigers, but joined Hull KR – initially on loan as part of a swap which saw Shaun Lunt move the other way – midway through 2019.

Parcell, who scored 32 tries in 80 appearances for Leeds and 33 during 118 games with Hull KR, said: “I have truly loved my time in England and it has been the best experience, filled with incredible people and wonderful memories.

Matt Parcell in action for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We [Parcell and wife Steph] also welcomed our beautiful daughter Sadie and became British citizens, milestones that will forever be special. But after eight seasons in the Super League, we feel now is the right time for us to move back to Australia to be closer to family.

“This decision comes with a mix of emotions, but with the opportunity to stay at Hull KR not an option, we believe moving back to Australia is the best choice for our family at this stage in our lives. I was fortunate enough to lift the trophy at Old Trafford in my first season in England, so it would be an incredible experience if I could do it again in my final year.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters paid tribute to Parcell for “an important role in helping the club reach the strong position it is in today”. He added: “I know Matty would love nothing more than to help bring us our first Super League trophy and he will continue to give his best to help make that happen.”