Leeds Rhinos squad number announcement date revealed as delay explained
Rhinos plan to announce their roster on New Year’s Day, six days after the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity. Leeds’ squad numbers are usually revealed in November or early December but coach Brad Arthur wants his side to play before the announcement, giving individuals an opportunity to earn their shirt.
Arthur previously coached at Parramatta Eels in the southern hemisphere NRL where squad numbers are not used and teams lineup from one to 17. Rhinos general award numbers based on playing position and the 2025 roll call is likely to give an indication of what Arthur reckons is his strongest lineup.
With a new-look squad this year, the team boss is facing some tricky decisions, particularly over the centres, wingers and props. The list will also reveal which, if any, of the young players training with the senior squad are at the front of the queue for a senior call-up.
