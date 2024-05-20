Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos have been rocked by the loss of a key player for the rest of 2024.

The club today (Monday) confirmed forward Morgan Gannon won’t play a competitive game this year because of concussions suffered in pre-season. The 20-year-old was initially stood down for three months after failing head injury assessments in successive practice matches against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and Hull KR in February.

He missed Rhinos’ final two games of 2021 - including the Grand Final - with a similar issue and had a long spell out of action after another concussion last term. The layoff is a blow for club and player, but Gannon, who made his debut two years ago and is regarded as one of the country’s best young forwards, insisted he will be “ready to go” in 2025.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“After speaking with the concussion specialists, medical staff and coaching staff at Leeds it has been decided I will not participate in the 2024 season,” he revealed. “I am in perfect health and not suffering any of the side effects of concussion, it is purely a decision to allow my brain time to heal, rest and recover from the concussions I’ve suffered in close succession.”

Gannon, who has 50 first team appearances to his name, added: “It was a decision made a couple months back and I have since had time to process and come to terms with it. Although it is very disappointing, I have no doubt it is the best decision for my long term future in the game and life beyond rugby.

“I can’t thank the club enough for looking after my physical and mental well-being during this process. This time on the sidelines will be used as a great opportunity for me to develop and improve to make sure I am in the best position possible for when I make my return. I’ll be ready to go in 2025.”

Gannon is continuing to train with the team and coach Rohan Smith stressed: “We will ensure Morgan gets the best possible support as he looks to return to action next season. He is still very much part of our squad and trains with the boys with everything that can be done without contact.

Leeds Rhinos' Morgan Gannon won't play this season, because of concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There is precedence for this in other codes and the experts tell us the one thing we do know for certain is time and rest are crucial to the brain’s recovery. As well as being around the group, Morgan is also using the time to develop himself personally as he gains qualifications.

“Our strength and conditioning staff have developed a specific programme we believe will make sure that when Morgan is ready to return, he’ll be physically ready for the demands of playing Super League. I am sure Morgan has a long career ahead of him and hopefully this short period off the field will enable him to fulfil his potential in the sport.”