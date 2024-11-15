Leeds rugby league club add 2 more signings: Hunslet RLFC continue to build for Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Promoted Hunslet have added two more new faces to their squad for 2025.

Forward Brad Clavering has joined the Parksiders from Midlands Hurricanes and they have also signed Australian half-back Lachlan Hanneghan, who was at Whitehaven last season. Hunslet are preparing to step up into the Betfred Championship after winning a place through the League One play-offs and a sudden-death promotion/relegation shootout at Swinton Lions.

Coach Dean Muir reckons the latest additions will add power and skill to his playing group. “Brad is a big, ball-playing middle, who fits how we move the ball and will be a vital part of our game,” Muir said of Clavering who scored seven tries in 55 games for his previous club. “He is strong defensively and likes to work hard.”

Hunslet signing Brad Clavering, left, in action for Midland Hurricanes against Cornwall. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Hanneghan made 29 appearances for Haven, scoring 10 tries and 18 goals. He previously played for Wyong Roos in Australia and Muir said: “Lachlan is a great signing for us. He has a smart kicking game and is a real running threat. He has all the characteristics to help us establish ourselves as a Championship club.”

Other recruits so far include ex-Super League forward Kevin Larroyer from Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls utility-back Billy Jowitt and Leeds Rhinos academy product Joe Gibbons, who played for Batley Bulldogs last season. Hunslet’s hopes of facing Rhinos in the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie are hanging by a thread with the clubs struggling to find a date for the annual pre-season fixture.