The Super League’s two most successful sides go head-to-head in the Grand Final this weekend when Leeds Rhinos take on St Helens in Manchester.

St Helens finished top of the pile in the regular season, and they head into this one chasing a fourth straight title.

But the Rhinos have pulled off plenty of surprises this season, and they go into this one with plenty of belief.

Leeds managed to turn their season around completely over the course of the campaign, and their underdog story could be given the perfect ending should they defeat the favourites.

St Helens have narratives of their own to write, however, with head coach Kristian Woolf signing off after this one, taking charge of Tonga for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

It’s all eyes on Manchester for the Grand Final, and here we round up everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is the Super League Grand Final?

The Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday, September 2, with kick-off at 6pm.

Leeds Rhinos will take on St Helens in the final, which will be held, as usual, at Old Trafford.

Is it on TV?

Yes, it is.

The Super League Grand Final will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The big game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage kicking off at 5pm, concluding at 9pm.

Fans can also tune in through the SkyGo app.

Team news

Leeds star Ash Handley missed the playoffs with a knee injury, but in a huge bost for the Rhinos, he has been named in the squad for the final.

David Fusitu’a will be absent for the Rhinos, while Rhyse Martin has returned from suspension.

Harry Newman, Aidan Sezer, Morgan Gannon and Tom Holroyd will all be absent for Leeds.

As far as St Helens are concerned, Morgan Knowles has been cleared of suspension in a huge boost, while Dan Norman, Will Hopoate and Josh Simm have all returned.

Alex Walmsley will remain absent here.

What has Rohan Smith said?

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has been speaking about the return of St Helens star Knowles ahead of the final, with the loose forward winning his appeal following suspension.

“From Tuesday to Wednesday it was shown that a different group of people can find a different answer to the same tackle.

“Everyone has seen it, I’d rather not make too many comments about the whole process.

“We planned as if he was going to play. It’s probably good for the game, good for the World Cup.”

What has Kristian Woolf said?

Speaking about his team’s ability to overcome adversity, St Helens boss Woolf has said: “We’ve had to do it different this year. We’ve had to deal with so many players unavailable doing training sessions with 16, 17 men at the minute and naming just 20.

“We’ve got the class to beat anyone and the toughness and resilience to stay in the fight.”

Latest odds

Sky Bet have St Helens at clear favourites for this one, priced at 4/9.