The 2022 Rugby Super League Grand Final takes place this weekend, and Leeds Rhinos will be hoping to return to Yorkshire with silverware to end what has been a strong campaign.

The match sees them up against St Helen’s, another formidable side in the world of Rugby League.

Ahead of the final, here’s all you need to know about where it is taking place and when the fixture kicks off.

When is the Super League Grand Final?

The 2022 Super League Grand Final is the showpiece event in Rugby League, and this year’s final takes place at Old Trafford - the home of Manchester United FC.

The match kicks off at 6pm on Saturday, 24 September.

Leeds Rhinos route to the final

The side from Leeds booked their place at Old Trafford with an impressive 20-8 victory over Wigan Warriors in the semi-final.

The Rhinos won 14 of their 27 matches on the way to a fifth placed finish.

St Helen’s route to the final

Standing in the way of Leeds Rhinos are formidable opponents in St Helen’s.

St Helen’s finished top of the league following the regular season during which they won 21 of their 27 matches.

In the all time number of Super League Grand Final wins, St Helen’s lead the way. The team in second place is, you guessed it, Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos can move level with St Helen’s with victory at Old Trafford.

How can I watch the Super League Final?

Coverage of the Super League Grand Final begins on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm, with the final kicking off at 6pm.

Following the live coverage, expert analysis will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as the trophy presentation to whoever is victorious.

Who is favourite to win the final?

According to Sky Bet, St Helen’s are favourites to come out on top in Manchester with odds of 4/9 whilst you can get odds of 13/8 on a Leeds Rhinos win.