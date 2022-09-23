The showpiece event of the English Rugby League calendar takes place this weekend as St Helens face Leeds Rhinos in the Super League Grand Final.

The final takes place at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday 24 September and kicks off at 6pm.

In the lead up to the final, pre match entertainment will get the crowd inside Old Trafford warmed up.

Here’s what you need to know about who is performing and at what time the pre-match entertainment gets underway.

Who is performing before the Super League Grand Final?

As well as a dramatic firework display, the crowd at Old Trafford will also enjoy some live entertainment before the Super League Grand Final gets underway.

Radio presenter Shaun Keaveny will perform a DJ set ahead of the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 24.

This will be Shaun’s second appearance at Old Trafford having performed at the 2014 Grand Final ahead of the memorable James set, which included their iconic Sit Down performance.

Growing up in Leigh, Shaun is a big fan of Rugby League and can’t wait to be part of Super League’s biggest night of the year.

On the announcement that he will be returning to Old Trafford, Shaun Keaveny said: “What an honour! Getting to provide the soundtrack to the opening of such a gladiatorial contest is a thrill indeed!

“I’ve got a big bag of Shania Twain and I can’t wait to deploy it. See you at Old Trafford.”

Is there a fan zone?

The fan zone for the Super League Grand Final will be located in the North West Corner of Old Trafford and will open at 3pm.

There will be music, food and drink stands and plenty of other activities to keep you entertained right up until kick off.

For the full line-up of the fan zone, visit the official Betfred Super League website .

How can I watch the Super League Final?

Coverage of the Super League Grand Final begins on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm, with the final kicking off at 6pm.

Following the live coverage, expert analysis will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as the trophy presentation to whoever is victorious.

Who is favourite to win the final?

According to Sky Bet, St Helens are favourites to come out on top in Manchester with odds of 4/9 whilst you can get odds of 13/8 on a Leeds Rhinos win.