Over the past quarter of a century, Rhinos and Saints have dominated the big occasion, winning it eight times each.

The only other sides to win a Grand Final are Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls, though Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons have all featured in the title decider – the last three of those all appearing in the past six years.

Teams in the top-flight this season who haven’t been to a Super League Grand Final are Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse Olympique.

Rhinos were the last new team to win a Grand Final, 18 years ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

Saturday is Rhinos’ 11th Grand Final and Saints’ 14th, but their first meeting in 11 years. Only five finals have not featured either team, three of those being between Wigan and Warrington Wolves and the other two seeing Warriors face Bradford.

Rhinos were the last new name on the trophy, when they beat Bulls in 2004.

The winners will set a new record for most Grand Final victories and Saints are bidding to become the first team to lift the trophy in four successive years. They currently share the record with Leeds who did the three-peat from 2007-2009.

Rhinos and Saints are meeting in a grand Final for the first time since 2011, when Rob Burrow scored a stunning solo try. Picture by Steve Riding.

Full list of Grand Final winners (all at Old Trafford, other than 2020):

1998: Wigan Warriors (1st on table) 10, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 4. Attendance: 43,553.

1999: St Helens (2nd) 8, Bradford Bulls (1st) 6. Attendance: 50,717.

2000: St Helens (2nd) 29, Wigan Warriors (1st) 16. Attendance: 58,132.

Rhinos beat fresh opposituion in 2017, when Danny McGuire was man of the match against Casstleford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

2001: Bradford Bulls (1st) 37, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 6. Attendance: 60,164.

2002: St Helens (1st) 19, Bradford Bulls (2nd) 18. Attendance: 61,138.

2003: Bradford Bulls (1st) 25, Wigan Warriors (3rd) 12. Attendance: 65,537.

2004: Leeds Rhinos (1st) 16, Bradford Bulls (2nd) 8. Attendance: 65,537.

2005: Bradford Bulls (3rd) 15, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 6. Attendance: 65,537.

2006: St Helens (1st) 26, Hull FC (2nd) 4. Attendance: 72,582.

2007: Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 33, St Helens (1st) 6. Attendance: 71,352.

2008: Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 24, St Helens (1st) 16. Attendance: 68,810.

2009: Leeds Rhinos (1st) 18, St Helens (2nd) 10. Attendance: 63,259.

2010: Wigan Warriors (1st) 22, St Helens (2nd) 10. Attendance: 71,526.

2011: Leeds Rhinos (5th) 32, St Helens (3rd) 16. Attendance: 69,107.

2012: Leeds Rhinos (5th) 26, Warrington Wolves (2nd) 18. Attendance: 70,676.

2013: Wigan Warriors (4th) 30, Warrington Wolves (2nd) 16. Attendance: 66,281.

2014: St Helens (1st) 14, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 6. Attendance: 70,102.

2015: Leeds Rhinos (1st) 22, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 20. Attendance: 73,512.

2016: Wigan Warriors (2nd) 12, Warrington Wolves (1st) 6 (Attendance: 70,202.

2017: Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 24, Castleford Tigers (1st) 6. Attendance: 72,827.

2018: Wigan Warriors (2nd) 12, Warrington Wolves (4th) 4. Attendance: 64,892.

2019: St Helens (1st) 23, Salford Red Devils (3rd) 6. Attendance: 64,102.

2020: St Helens (2nd) 8, Wigan Warriors (1st) 4. Behind closed doors at Hull).