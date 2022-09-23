Rhinos may, like Saints, be eight-time finalists and in the club’s 11th title match of the Super League era, but it will be a major upset if they get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2017.

The bookies have Saints as 1/ 2 favourites to win their fourth successive title decider, breaking Leeds’ record from 2007-2009, with Rhinos at 21/10.

Those odds reflect the gulf between the teams during the regular season, with league leaders Saints finishing 13 points clear of fifth-placed Rhinos.

Blake Austin is 7/1 to be named Grand Final man of the match. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Under new boss Rohan Smith, Rhinos have been in fine form over the second half of the 2022 campaign and already pulled off shock wins at fourth-placed Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors, who were second, in the play-offs, but the odds-makers expect them to run out of steam as the holders’ big-game experience sees them home.

Saints, who have won their last 11 games against Leeds - in a run stretching back to 2018 - are 19/10 to win by 13 points or more and 13/8 for a victory by up to a 12-point margin. For Rhinos, those odds are 17/2 and 11/4.

Saints scrum-half Jonny Lomax is 9/2 favourite to win the Harry Sunderland Trophy as man of the match, with his captain James Roby at 5/1 and stand-off/full-back Jack Welsby a 6/1 chance.

The first Leeds name on the list is former Warrington and Great Britain stand-off Blake Austin at 7/1.

Ash Handley is the Rhinos player rated most likely to score the opening try. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos’ likely full-back Richie Myler, who was man of the match when they beat Salford Red Devils to win the Challenge Cup two years ago, is next at 9/1.

That’s the same price as Saints’ loose-forward Morgan Knowles who was cleared to play at Old Trafford on Wednesday after winning a second appeal against a two-match ban which would have kept him out of the showpiece.

Rhinos centre Zak Hardaker and goal-kicking second-row Rhyse Martin - back in contention after a two-game ban - are both 12/1, with centre Liam Sutcliffe 14/1.

Brad Dwyer - who like Sutcliffe will join Hull FC next season - and Kruise Leeming are both 18/1.

Unlike 2017, sponsors Betfred don't expect to be handing the trophy to a Rhinos player this year. Picture by SWpix.com.

James Bentley, the former Saints forward who has been in impressive form for Leeds over the second half of the season, is rated at 25/1.

Betfred have Saints’ Tommy Makinson at 6/1to be first try scorer and evens to touch down at any time in the final.

His fellow winger Mark Percical is 15/2 to grab the first try and 6/4 to score at any time. Not surprisingly, of the 21-man squad named for the Grand Final, their top scorer Ash Handley is the Leeds player with the shortest odds for first try scorer (9/1) and to cross the whitewash at some stage (7/4).