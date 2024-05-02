Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lumb scored two of Leeds’ three tries in last Sunday’s 18-12 win at Hull FC and, with Rhinos’ first-choice wingers and both centres on the casualty list, is set to keep his place against Betfred Super League’s bottom-placed team. The 19-year-old revealed treating it like any other match was the key to his first senior appearance and will take the same approach this week, if selected.

“I am happy with how I played,” Lumb reflected. “I worked hard in training and I was just happy to be out on the field. It couldn’t have gone any better for me, really. I just worked hard and played like I normally do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collecting a testing high kick inside the opening five minutes gave Lumb a boost of confidence and his first try followed soon afterwards. “I’ve been practising that in training, getting up for the high ball,” he recalled.

Riley Lumb scores his first senior try in his Leeds Rhinos debut at Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“As soon as I did that I got into the game. For the first try I just saw some space and backed myself and managed to get there. The second one, I just got a finger tip on it, but that’s all you need. It was a good kick from Brodie [Croft] and I was just happy to get there.”

Coach Rohan Smith told Lumb last Thursday he would be making his debut so the Castleford-based rookie had three days to prepare. He said: “I kept saying to myself ‘it’s another game’. I just tried to get into that mental state to prepare and I felt good. Hopefully I can get a few more games under my belt this season and keep going well. I might have a few more games coming up, but I’ll just have to see what happens.”

Lumb rose through Rhinos’ scholarship and academy before joining the first team squad ahead of last season. His first competitive game at professional level came just a week before his Leeds debut, when he featured for Halifax Panthers on dual-registration in the Betfred Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debutant Riley Lumb scores the second of his brace of tries in Leeds Rhinos' win at Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Halifax were well beaten by Sheffield Eagles, but he was named the home side’s man of the match. He said: “It was good to play Championship for the first time and get used to getting whacked around by a few big blokes, so it definitely helped knowing I can cope physically and take the contact.”

Though he has played full-back in the past and was at centre for Halifax, Smith reckons Lumb’s immediate future is on a wing. The player said: “I don’t mind anywhere as long as I am on the field, but wing is probably my preferred position. I have played there since I was young.”