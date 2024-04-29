Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 18-12 victory at Hull FC was likened by one of our Jury to a form of torture after Rhinos struggled to get over the top of a team with just one win to their name this season. There was praise for teenage debutant Riley Lumb, who scored two of Leeds’ three tries, but two of the fans are now calling for coach Rohan Smith to go.

DAVID MUHL

Last week’s game was certainly not a great advert for rugby league. It was a game played by two very poor sides lacking any confidence at all. There were very few positives to come out of it: it was a win, a great debut for Riley Lumb and - with thanks to my friend JD for pointing this out - we did get over the line regularly, with the video referee cancelling off two possible scores.

Two tries from debutant Riley Lumb, seen scoring his first, were the highlight of Leeds Rhinos' win at Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Other than that, it was the same fare - unforced errors, silly penalties and poor defence. There doesn’t seem to be any game plan and Leeds’ attack looks devoid of ideas. I really don’t know where we go from here.

On paper we have a good team, unfortunately games are played on grass not paper. Individuals are not playing to their ability and this must in some ways be down to the coach. I’m not a believer in mid-season coaching changes, but I now think Rohan Smith’s time is coming to an end. I keep hearing this is a very close knit group of players, however they look anything but when they are out on the field. Up until recently I didn’t think things were as bad as people were making out, but the last two games have been truly awful.

It’s a good job Hull and London are worse than us because this is wooden spoon form and as bad as I’ve seen over the last few years. I have been a Leeds supporter for long enough to know we can turn things around, but we must play an awful lot better to do so. We should win this week, but the trip to Catalans the week after will be a massive test. Will we pass it? I’m afraid on this form, I doubt it.

BECKY OXLEY

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith at Sunday's game against Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

They say 13 is an unlucky number, but not for the Rhinos women. Thirteen tries were scored against Warrington Wolves in another great attacking game. We are showing some great skill and potential and I can’t wait to see what is to come.

I’ve been reflecting on the men’s defeat against Huddersfield and, looking at the Giants’ results over the last few weeks, they are playing some good rugby. We did make some errors and they used them to their advantage and played a better game in the second half.

I was anticipating a win against Hull and hoping for a good game to help the supporters get back behind the team. At the back of my mind though, I was thinking that Hull were going to up their game and get a well needed win for their season.

Mickael Goudemand thanks Leeds Rhinos' travelling fans following their victory at Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Riley Lumb made his debut on the wing and scored two tries, what a start for the young man. It was a tight match and many are saying a six-point win isn’t good enough, but looking at the league table there are only four points between us and the team in third place. The way results are going, things can change really quickly. We are a third of the way through the season and yes there are improvements that can be made, but I wouldn’t write us off yet.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Only Leeds Rhinos could make a win feel like a depressing loss as they struggled to victory over Hull FC on Sunday afternoon. There is still so much to be desired from this team, to the point where any other side would have beaten us. We were just lucky to come up against a club who are currently in crisis.

Some of the senior players should be embarrassed by their performance. They got bullied by Hull’s reserves and did not work hard enough to deserve the win. Matt Frawley’s kicking was atrocious, to put it nicely. His decision to come across to try and catch a kick-off only to end up fumbling it into touch was dumb, but then to blame young Alfie Edgell is unforgivable. He is not good enough and should be dropped for the foreseeable future at least.

I saw nothing from the team to change my mind on how I feel about Rohan Smith's employment at the club. The performance was uninspiring and if Rohan cannot get the best out of this Leeds team against Hull, who are in freefall, then in my eyes he has lost the dressing room. There was enough quality in the team to put on an exhibition and show the rest of the league what we are about. I appreciate what he has done, but it's time to part ways.

I would really like us to put London to the sword on Friday night, but I am fearing another limp performance. I appreciate that the Broncos are doing the best they can on a shoestring budget and I mean no disrespect, but we should be beating them comfortably. Anything like the dross we saw this weekend and it might be curtains for Rohan.

IAIN SHARP

Aficionados of war films will be familiar with the Geneva Convention, which sets out how

prisoners of war should be treated, but even that protocol would have struggled to protect

observers of Hull FC versus Leeds last Sunday from the torture they suffered. The travelling

faithful were soaked both physically and metaphorically, paying 30 quid for the privilege

of watching what must be close to the two worst teams in the league slug it out in

one of the most expensive away days on the circuit.

To describe what was served up as ‘tripe’ would be doing a disservice to the meat

processing industry. About the only place I can think of where you’ll pay more to see so

many under-par performances is the third round at this year’s golf Open at Royal Troon.

The number of Leeds players who looked interested could be counted on one hand.

So much for a modicum of pride, so much trying to right the wrongs of last week’s

farce and so much for making it look like you want to be here. The one

sparkling exception was debutant Riley Lumb, but even his efforts left me wondering

how long it will be before those skills are coached out of him.

About the only practical use I can think of for the match video - given that it has long

since been abandoned by the current regime as a tool for identifying mistakes and thus

coaching their improvement - is to keep a copy handy and then play it to annoying

neighbours, distant relations who outstay their welcome or religious zealots in an

attempt to force them to leave early.

Current issues aside, April 24 - last Wednesday - was a time of sad reflection for Loiners

everywhere. This year marked the 47th anniversary of the passing of Chris Sanderson.

Chris was a promising Leeds half-back, who died while playing in the last regular

game of the 1976-77 season, away to Salford, just two weeks prior to a likely

appearance in the Challenge Cup final.

For a generation of Leeds fans, it will bring back many sad memories. For others, this may be the first time they hear of what happened and to them I suggest researching and reading up on that fateful day. To his family, friends and playing colleagues, I hope they take some solace in the fact he is not forgotten by the fans and faithful of this club. May he continue to rest in peace.

GAVIN MILLER

Significant chanting of “we want Rohan out” in the away end at Hull on Sunday suggests his days are numbered. When the away fans turn on you you know it’s bad, but I don’t think Gary Hetherington has any plans to sack Rohan Smith. Looking at it pragmatically, Smith was brought in to lower the age of the squad, sprinkle some magic with solid signings and develop the group to a place where we can win things again.

So far he has followed the brief. The only issue is that developing them into a team that can win things again looks absolutely miles away, but I do think he will be given more time.

Sunday’s game summed up where this team has been this season - the performances are not good. Let’s make no bones about it, this is a very very poor Hull team which Leeds laboured to a very close victory against.

