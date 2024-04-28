Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lumb’s first senior performance was the highlight of today’s 18-12 win at Hull FC which got Rhinos back on track in Betfred Super League following successive defeats. The 19-year-old scored a spectacular touchdown to open Rhinos ‘ account and added a scrambled second just before the break.

He was drafted into the side after playing on dual-registration for Halifax Panthers in the Betfred Championship seven days earlier, which was his debut as a professional player. Smith said: “He’s a kid who has come through our system and he featured significantly there under pressure today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He takes everything in his stride - he was telling me at the back end of last year. He doesn’t lack confidence, but he also knew he had some work to do on his game and his body and he has done that.

Teenager winger Riley Lumnb scores a spectacular try on his Leeds Rhinos debut away to Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I am not surprised he has done what he has done, he’s a very talented young bloke and very tough. He understands the game, but it’s game one. He needs to dust it off and get ready to go again.”“

Assessing Rhinos’ performance, Smith said: “I thought we defended really well. We set our stall out to kick-chase well and make them kick from their own half, which I think we did a pretty good job at overall.

“I was particularly pleased with how a lot of the young kids defended at the back end of the game, when the game was on the line and there was a lot of pressure. They came up with important plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought our overall energy was good. I would have preferred a bit better execution at times to apply more pressure at the end of our sets, but we came to do a job against a very spirited and energetic team and we got what we needed.”