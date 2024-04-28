A 3 and a 9: Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings as Riley Lumb shines in 18-12 win at Hull FC

Lumb’s fantastic all-round effort would have lit up a much better game than this horrible affair between one very poor side and another playing well below what its capable of. The 19-year-old’s first touchdown was a belter as he accelerated on to Paul Momirovski’s pass and beat three defenders with some outstanding footwork. As well as grabbing another, he was also involved in holding a Hull player up over Leeds’ line, made several strong carries and at least one outstanding catch. It was as good a debut as any from a Leeds academy product in the Super League era.

Overall though, as a team Leeds were unimpressive. They defended well against what little was thrown at them, but lacked any spark in attack and made far too many errors. Lumb’s first try cancelled out an early score for Hull which Jack Walker created and Morgan Smith finished off.

Rhinos’ young winger struck again five minutes before the break, with a less spectacular effort than his first. Brodie Croft kicked behind the line and referee Liam Rush indicated no try, but video assistant Jack Smith spotted Lumb’s hand on the ball.

That came five minutes after Rush - whose final penalty count was seven-one in Hull’s favour - indicated a try when Luis Roberts dived over at the corner, but was overruled by Smith who said the winger had been tackled into touch by Lewis Martin. It was Hull’s second try-saver after Mickael Goudemand was pulled down just short by Walker a few minutes earlier.

Rhinos went 12 points up on 52 minutes when Cameron Smith reached over from Croft’s flat pass - after an error by Walker - and Martin converted. But Alfie Edgell, who had replaced Momirovski after the centre rolled an ankle, dropped the restart in a mix-up with Frawley. Lewis Martin touched down in the resulting set and Jack Charles landed his second conversion.

Frawley was denied a try moments later in dubious circumstances. The ball appeared to be stolen from Andy Ackers by Walker as the Rhinos hooker attacked the line and the scrum-half followed up to touch the ball down. Referee Rush handed the decision on as a try, but Jack Smith decided it was a knock-on. He took an age and a succession of replays so obviously there wasn’t clear evidence to overturn the on-field call – and the ball seemed to go backwards anyway.

Rhinos could feel hard done by and might have pulled away if that had been given, but they managed to hold out through a nervous final quarter. They’ll take the win, but the performance needs to be much better.

Hull FC: Walker, L Martin, Chamberlain, Sutcliffe, Tindall, M Smith, Charles, Ese'ese, Houghton, Brown, Lane, Sao, Cator. Subs Pele, Gardiner, Moy, Edgell.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Lumb, Momirovski, R Martin, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Goudemand, C Smith. Subs Lisone, O'Connor, Ruan, Edgell.

Referee: Liam Rush (Mirfield).

Attendance: 10,505.

