Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith vows to change fans' minds after sacking calls

Smith guided Rhinos to the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final just four months after taking charge, but Leeds failed to qualify last season’s play-offs and the coach has been under increasing pressure from the terraces this season.

There were chants of “get out of our club” at the end of last Sunday’s game at Hull FC - despite Rhinos’ 18-12 win - and Smith was questioned about that at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday). Asked if he was confident of getting the fans back onside, Smith insisted: “I am.”

He said: “The players are working hard; they are a very united, connected group. They are frustrated with themselves and each other at times because they care and want to do well to please the whole Rhinos community.

“They are hurting as much as the fans are at times. We’ve played some good stuff and are five-four [wins/losses]. It's often not as bad as it seems to people and not as good on other occasions.

“No one is satisfied with the performance on the weekend and we feel the frustration of the fans and totally respect and appreciate that people want to see better for longer. We certainly do too.”

Leeds is Smith’s first head-coaching job at the elite level, but his father Brian coached extensively in the NRL and Super League. His uncle Tony was in charge of Rhinos when they won the Grand Final in 2004 and 2007 and has also been at the helm of Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and - until earlier this season - Hull FC.

He added: “I’m as hungry as I have ever been and I love the challenge. I’ve been in coaching for a very long period of time, I made the choice as a very young man with no playing history to take on coaching. There’s a bunch of people - including people in my family - that asked me if I was sure I wanted to do that given the nature of it, because it is difficult.

“I was speaking to someone at one of my previous NRL clubs in the last few days and they were saying what a journey the whole thing is and can be and also that every day is an opportunity to try to take the club forward and to improve and learn as an individual. I’m striving to get better.

“I'm seeking support and expertise from people within the club and also some trusted mentors outside the club to help guide me through this period. I’ve got a lot of belief and hunger and desire to do well for everyone at the club: the fans, the board and most importantly my own family and the people close to me.”

Most of the criticism seems to have been aimed at Smith rather than his players, but he accepted the team could be affected. Rhinos face winless London Broncos at AMT Headingley on Friday and the coach stressed: “Most of all, I think players just want to feel like we're all in it together - fans, staff, players, other administration, the board - and that everyone is going in the same direction and wanting the same for the Rhinos.

“Maybe some do feel that tension around the place. We've spoken at length multiple times about taking the learnings out of games and wanting to be better, but also not carrying the divots.