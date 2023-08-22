Chief executive Gary Hetherington has made a squad-building pledge for next season, amid “frustration” over the club’s lack of recruitment.

But, echoing remarks he made to the Yorkshire Evening Post last month, Hetherington insisted Rhinos are working hard to strengthen their team for 2024 and beyond.

In a statement on the club’s website, Hetherington admitted last Sunday’s 24-22 victory over Warrington Wolves was “very welcome”, but stressed: “It does not alter our challenge to improve our squad for next season.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington at Headingley Stadium. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He said: “I do understand the frustrations of our fans in terms of our recruitment, but they can be assured there is a lot going on behind the scenes to create a squad full of talented and very committed players, which is what [coach] Rohan Smith is striving for.

“We are making sure we get not just the right player, but also the right person to take us forward next season and, just as importantly, in the years ahead.”

Though Rhinos are eighth in Betfred Super League, two points outside the play-offs with five rounds remaining, a crowd of more than 15,000 turned up at Headingley for last Sunday’s triple-header, when the women’s and reserve teams were also in action.

Chief executive Gary Hetherington has thanked Rhinos fans for their support during a tough season. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The average gate at Headingley’s 11 men’s Super League fixtures this year is 13,773, which is the highest since the stadium was redeveloped at the end of the 2017 season.

“On behalf of all our players and staff I would like to say thank you to our fans for their continued support,” Hetherington said in his statement.

“For our men’s team, it has been a tough season so far and it is fair to say the team have not delivered what we hoped and expected at the start of the season.

“But all the players here now are united to finish the season strongly and we face five crucial games as we look to secure a play-off spot, starting at Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

“Our Academy continues to develop outstanding young players and our women’s and wheelchair teams both made it to their respective Challenge Cup finals with squads that are also developing following a period of success in recent years.