The departure of one of Rhinos’ most senior players has been confirmed, but Leeds are being strongly linked with an Australian full-back.

Aussie scrum-half Aidan Sezer has signed a one-year deal with Wests Tigers, beginning in 2024, the NRL club announced this morning.

Sezer, 32, joined Rhinos last season after two years with Huddersfield Giants. His contract expires in November.

Aidan Sezer and Sam Walters tackle Warrington Wolves' Matty Nicholson during Rhinos' win on Sunday. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“We are very excited to have a player with Aidan’s experience and calibre to add to what we’re building for our future,” assistant-coach Benji Marshall - who will become team boss next year - told Wests’ website.

“He’s a very good person and we look forward to what he can bring to our club on and off the field. His experience will complement our youth and he’ll help mentor our younger players, particularly in our spine.”

Tigers’ chief executive Justin Pascoe added: “It’s great that Aidan has decided to return to the NRL with us. On behalf of the club, I welcome Aidan and his family to Wests Tigers.”

The news is no surprise after reports emerged from Australia earlier this yearf linking Sezer with Wests. Stand-off Blake Austin joined Castleford Tigers earlier this month so Rhinos will have a new six and seven next season.

A separate report in the Australian media today claimed Newcastle Knights full-back Lachlan Miller is set to join Rhinos from 2024 on a three-year deal.