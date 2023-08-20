Leeds Rhinos crush Warrington Wolves in Women's Super League as Hanna Butcher and Keara Bennett star
Rhinos led 32-0 at half-time and ran in 11 tries in total as they bounced back from the Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens eight days earlier.
Amy Hardcastle, who moved from her Wembley position in the second-row to right-centre, opened the scoring in the first minute.
She also crossed for Leeds’ sixth and final try of the opening period, as well as settiing up the first of Butcher’s brace.
They were separated by a touchdown from Caitlin Casey, who had been on crutches after the Cup final and Tara Moxon was the other try scorer before half-time.
Keara Bennett, who was suspended for the final, kicked four goals and added three more in the second period to finish with seven from 10 attempts, Casey missing with Leeds’ other conversion.
After the interval Leeds put themselves under pressure with series of errors and Michelle Davis pulled two tries back, one of which she converted, both after Leeds failed to deal with kicks behind their line.
That woke up Rhinos and they finished with a flourish, running in five tries in the final 17 minutes, beginning with a spectacular length of the field kick-return by Moxon.
Stand-off Butcher completed her hat-trick and Hardcastle did the same before Bennett added a try to her tally of conversions. Butcher’s fourth try rounded off the scoring.
Leeds Rhinos: Gaines, Moxon, Hardcastle, Beevers, Robinson, Butcher, Casey, Hornby, Bennett, Lockwood, Frain, Murray, Dainton. Subs Greening, Sykes, Northrop, Glynn.
Warrington Wolves: Simpson, Johnston, Tandy, Williams, Nixon, Davis, Magraw, Mullally, Ramsden, Downs, Daniels, Westwood, Latchford. Subs Friery, Boardman, Millan, Seddon.
Referee: Jayden Covell-Wood.