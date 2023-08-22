Leeds Rhinos talking points as luck changes, individuals shine and club shows its best side off the field

After three successive defeats, Leeds Rhinos are back on the winning track following a tense 24-22 victory over Warrington Wolves which kept their top-six prospects alive.

It wasn’t a vintage performance, but Rhinos managed to buck the recent trend by grinding out a win from a tight contest.

Coach Rohan Smith’s side face another must-win clash on Sunday when they visit Huddersfield Giants, who also harbour hopes of a late push into the play-offs. Here’s five talking points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1: Maybe Rhinos’ luck has changed. They certainly had some good fortune against Warrington, most notably when Danny Walker dropped a pass with a clear run to the line in the first half and then Matt Dufty’s fumble from Stefan Ratchford’s kick in the final seconds, after he looked certain to score.

Luke Hooley, right, celebrates with James Donaldson after scoring for Rhinos against Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

While good teams make their own luck - Cameron Smith’s tackle to push Josh Thewlis into touch before he touched down early in the first half was a terrific play - the ball has tended to bounce the wrong way for Leeds for most of this year. Now would be a good time for that to balance itself out.

Last Sunday was yet another close contest, the 11th in Leeds’ 23 competitive fixtures to be decided by converted try or less. Rhinos have won four of those and lost the other seven.

Execution, rather than luck, has been the cause of Rhinos’ downfall in 2023, but for a change they took most of their chances and it was the opposition who threw the game away.

Rhyse Martin, seen in action against Warrington, has been one of Rhinos' most consistent players this year. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were grumbles from Leeds fans during and after the game about the performance, but at this time of year the result is all that really matters.

2: While it’s fair to say it wasn’t a great team performance, Rhinos were better in the second half and some individuals played well.

After his tough debut four months ago, Luke Hooley has returned to the side for the past couple of games and showed good signs, scoring his first Super League try in last weekend’s match.

The try by David Fusitu’a was an outstanding finish and he could be a real force in the competition if he avoids the injuries which have plagued him during his two years at Leeds.

Tom Holroyd, cooled down by by Headingley's sprinkler system, applauds fans at the end of the win over Warrington. More than 15,000 turned up to the Sunday afternoon triple-header. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com. Leeds Rhinos'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another player with an uncertain Rhinos future, James Bentley, had a strong game - apart from one defensive error - and Cameron Smith was outstanding at both loose-forward and stand-off.

Rhyse Martin has had occasional off days with the boot this year, but he is one of Leeds’ most consistent players and his goal kicking was the ultimate difference between the side.

3: There could be another twist or two to come in this strangest of seasons.

Leeds are a lowly eighth in the table, one place up from last week, but only two points off fifth spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top-four is done and dusted, but just one win separates Warrington, who are in free fall. from ninth-placed Hull FC with five games remaining.

Even Huddersfield Giants, another two points back in 10th, aren’t out of it, though Rhinos could end their play-off hopes this weekend.

As the 15,000 who turned up at Headingley last Sunday saw, it isn’t the best season for the quality of rugby played, but in terms of excitement and unpredictability, the 2023 campaign will take some beating.

4: Sunday was a big day for Rhinos, with the men’s game being the middle part of a triple-header against Warrington, also involving the women’s and reserve teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was family day at the stadium as well and, on a sunny Sunday afternoon, must have been pretty close to what was envisioned for Super League when the competition started 27 years ago.Including a healthy turnout from Warrington, the 15,166 crowd was an impressive attendance for a game between two struggling teams.

The afternoon as a whole illustrated what’s good about Rhinos as a club. The support base and facilities are unrivalled, now all they need to do is build a team capable of challenging for honours on a consistent basis.

5: In a first at Headingley for a fixture not televised by Sky, the BBC or Channel 4, a video referee was on duty at last Sunday’s game.

The match was streamed live by the RFL’s Our League website, on a pay-per-view basis, which could become the norm from next season.