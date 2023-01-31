Coach Rohan Smith has given all his fit players at least one run out and used the defeats by Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Leopards and Sunday’s win over Bradford Bulls to try new combinations and individuals in unfamiliar positions.

There have also been opportunities for young rookies to test themselves against good opposition and several key men have returned unscathed following injury. Here’s six players who have impressed in pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1: Leon Ruan. Signed from Doncaster in the off-season, after training with Leeds last year, the 19-year-old has played in all three trial games, setting up a try for Kruise Leeming on Boxing Day and scoring himself last Sunday. He has size, pace and power and while Smith has made it clear Ruan is not yet ready for regular Super League rugby, he is making rapid progress.

Leon Ruan on his way to scoring for Rhinos against Bradford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

2: Tom Holroyd. The big prop is in his fifth season as a Rhinos first team squad member and doesn’t turn 22 until next week. Pre-season injuries in each of the past two years hampered his progress and he didn’t play at all for Leeds’ senior side in 2022, but Holroyd has made a powerful comeback, featuring in all three matches so far and his return has been one of the big positives.

3: Luis Roberts. The 20-year-old three-quarter, signed from Leigh, scored a fine try in a strong performance - with and without the ball - against his old club and though there were some errors last Sunday, he still put his size and power to good use.

4: Ash Handley. A seasoned professional and already one of Super League’s top wingers, Handley has started at full-back in all three trial games and looked very comfortable in the unfamiliar role.

Tom Holroyd in pre-season action for Leeds at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

5: Sam Walters. Formerly a second-rower, Smith has been using the 6ft 7ins Liverpudlian in the middle of the field to impressive effect. At 22 and out of contract this autumn, it’s a big year for Walters and he has made a strong start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6: Joe Gibbons. The 20-year-old second-rower, who has stepped up from the reserves, had a fine game against Bradford, scoring one try and creating another.

Luis Roberts scores for Rhinos at Leigh. Picture by Steve Riding.

Ash Handley, seen playing against Wakefield on Boxing Day, has shone in the full-back role. Picture by Steve Riding.

There have been good signs from Sam Walters, pictured being tackled against Bradford, in all three pre-season games. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad