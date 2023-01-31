Leeds Rhinos: With two weeks until Super League, here's six players who have stood out in pre-season
There have been some encouraging signs from Leeds Rhinos, who complete their pre-season campaign at Hull KR on Sunday.
Coach Rohan Smith has given all his fit players at least one run out and used the defeats by Wakefield Trinity, Leigh Leopards and Sunday’s win over Bradford Bulls to try new combinations and individuals in unfamiliar positions.
There have also been opportunities for young rookies to test themselves against good opposition and several key men have returned unscathed following injury. Here’s six players who have impressed in pre-season.
1: Leon Ruan. Signed from Doncaster in the off-season, after training with Leeds last year, the 19-year-old has played in all three trial games, setting up a try for Kruise Leeming on Boxing Day and scoring himself last Sunday. He has size, pace and power and while Smith has made it clear Ruan is not yet ready for regular Super League rugby, he is making rapid progress.
2: Tom Holroyd. The big prop is in his fifth season as a Rhinos first team squad member and doesn’t turn 22 until next week. Pre-season injuries in each of the past two years hampered his progress and he didn’t play at all for Leeds’ senior side in 2022, but Holroyd has made a powerful comeback, featuring in all three matches so far and his return has been one of the big positives.
3: Luis Roberts. The 20-year-old three-quarter, signed from Leigh, scored a fine try in a strong performance - with and without the ball - against his old club and though there were some errors last Sunday, he still put his size and power to good use.
4: Ash Handley. A seasoned professional and already one of Super League’s top wingers, Handley has started at full-back in all three trial games and looked very comfortable in the unfamiliar role.
5: Sam Walters. Formerly a second-rower, Smith has been using the 6ft 7ins Liverpudlian in the middle of the field to impressive effect. At 22 and out of contract this autumn, it’s a big year for Walters and he has made a strong start.
6: Joe Gibbons. The 20-year-old second-rower, who has stepped up from the reserves, had a fine game against Bradford, scoring one try and creating another.