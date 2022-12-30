'I want to prove how good I am': Leeds Rhinos' Sam Walters talks targets for 2023
Giant Leeds Rhinos pack man Sam Walters will be a man on a mission in 2023.
The Liverpool-born forward is looking to build on a solid campaign this year, secure a regular place in Rhinos’ matchday 17 and earn a new deal.
Walters, who made his Betfred Super League debut in 2020 after joining the club from Widnes Vikings’ academy, featured 13 times this year and was among the substitutes for Leeds’ Grand Final defeat by St Helens.
He turned 22 on Christmas Day and is entering the final year of his Rhinos contract.
“I want to prove to the club and to everyone else how good I am and how good I can play,” Leeds’ 2019 academy player of the year said.
“I don’t really put too much pressure on myself, I take it one game at a time, but I’ve got a lot of things in my game I can offer that I don’t think I’ve shown yet to the coach.
“It is just about building on each game.”
Walters, who is the tallest player in Rhinos’ squad at 6ft 6ins, was recruited by Leeds as a second-rower and has built his game on strong running at the line and the ability to offload under pressure.
With Rhinos low on front-rowers last term, he had spells playing in the middle of the field and was one of the starting props in the Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield Trinity.
“I wouldn’t say I am a prop,” he admitted.
“I want to ball-play as well, but I can filter between the two.
“I prefer back-row, you see the game better there, but if I play in the middle I want to play big minutes - I don’t just want to be playing 20 minutes and then coming off.
“I want to show I have got a good enough engine to be playing big minutes in the middle.”
The ability to play on an edge or at front-row adds to Walters’ value in Rhinos’ squad and his immediate goal is to secure a place in the 17 for Leeds’ Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on February 16.
“I have got a little bit to work on in my attack - just burying my nose because I am so tall,” he conceded.
“In my D [defence] I’ve got to keep working on my wrestle. We’ve done a lot of work in pre-season on wrestle and it’s looking good at the moment.
“I came back in the second week of pre-season and it has been good, I feel fit at the moment and I’ve got a fair few metres in my legs.
“I just want to keep building and in the next couple of pre-season games working on the combinations we’ve been working on in training.”
Leeds’ next fixture is at promoted Leigh Leopards on Saturday, January 21.
A four-week gap between games gives coach Rohan Smith and his squad an opportunity to correct errors made in the 38-20 loss to Wakefield.
“I’ll review my performance and what I need to work on going into the next game,” Walters said.
“I’ll speak to the coach and we’ll review it and go forward from there.”
Rhinos fielded an inexperienced side in the Christmas match, but led twice before falling away in the final quarter.
“I’m frustrated we lost, but it was good to blow smoke cobwebs off and get some minutes,” Walters added.
“I felt fit, felt good in my legs, so it has given me some confidence going forward.
“For me, it is about consistency and building on my performances each week.
“I want to be in the squad and play every week and build on my minutes from last year.”