The Liverpool-born forward is looking to build on a solid campaign this year, secure a regular place in Rhinos’ matchday 17 and earn a new deal.

Walters, who made his Betfred Super League debut in 2020 after joining the club from Widnes Vikings’ academy, featured 13 times this year and was among the substitutes for Leeds’ Grand Final defeat by St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He turned 22 on Christmas Day and is entering the final year of his Rhinos contract.

Sam Walters, left, waits as Rhinos teammate Mikolaj Oledzki receives his Grand Final runners-up medal from Super League chairman Ken Davy. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I want to prove to the club and to everyone else how good I am and how good I can play,” Leeds’ 2019 academy player of the year said.

“I don’t really put too much pressure on myself, I take it one game at a time, but I’ve got a lot of things in my game I can offer that I don’t think I’ve shown yet to the coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is just about building on each game.”

Walters, who is the tallest player in Rhinos’ squad at 6ft 6ins, was recruited by Leeds as a second-rower and has built his game on strong running at the line and the ability to offload under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Walters scores for Rhinos at Catalans Dragons last August. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

With Rhinos low on front-rowers last term, he had spells playing in the middle of the field and was one of the starting props in the Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn’t say I am a prop,” he admitted.

“I want to ball-play as well, but I can filter between the two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I prefer back-row, you see the game better there, but if I play in the middle I want to play big minutes - I don’t just want to be playing 20 minutes and then coming off.

Sam Walters in action agianst Salford. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to show I have got a good enough engine to be playing big minutes in the middle.”

The ability to play on an edge or at front-row adds to Walters’ value in Rhinos’ squad and his immediate goal is to secure a place in the 17 for Leeds’ Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves on February 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have got a little bit to work on in my attack - just burying my nose because I am so tall,” he conceded.

“In my D [defence] I’ve got to keep working on my wrestle. We’ve done a lot of work in pre-season on wrestle and it’s looking good at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came back in the second week of pre-season and it has been good, I feel fit at the moment and I’ve got a fair few metres in my legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to keep building and in the next couple of pre-season games working on the combinations we’ve been working on in training.”

Leeds’ next fixture is at promoted Leigh Leopards on Saturday, January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A four-week gap between games gives coach Rohan Smith and his squad an opportunity to correct errors made in the 38-20 loss to Wakefield.

“I’ll review my performance and what I need to work on going into the next game,” Walters said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll speak to the coach and we’ll review it and go forward from there.”

Rhinos fielded an inexperienced side in the Christmas match, but led twice before falling away in the final quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m frustrated we lost, but it was good to blow smoke cobwebs off and get some minutes,” Walters added.

“I felt fit, felt good in my legs, so it has given me some confidence going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it is about consistency and building on my performances each week.