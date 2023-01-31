This season is the second and last of Fusitu’a’s Rhinos contract and he told the Yorkshire Evening Post he feels in good shape and is looking forward to an injury-free campaign.

Fusitu’a has yet to play in pre-season and his withdrawal from the side to face Leigh Leopards earlier this month led to a report in the Australian media saying he could be contemplating a return to the NRL.

But Fusitu’a confirmed illness ruled him out of the game at Leigh and speaking after Rhinos’ win over Bradford Bulls last Sunday, he insisted: “I am still scratching my head, trying to figure out who’s come up with that.”

David Fusitu'a in action for Rhinos against Hull last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He said: “It’s one of those things you can’t control, I don’t know who came up with it or said something or whatever.

“Whenever I’ve talked to family and friends and people here at the club, all I’ve said is good things because it’s true.

“Everyone’s been so welcoming to me, it’s good people at the club and I can’t help but smile to be here because there’s a lot of history here and it’s good to get to play with my mates.”

Rhinos complete their first team warm up games away to Hull KR this Sunday and Fusitu’a is hopeful of featuring in that.

David Fusitu'a. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’m good, just recovering from being sick last weekend,” he pledged. “I’m getting the body moving again and I’ll be sweet for this week.”

The 28-year-old is keen to get a match under his belt before Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves in two weeks’ time.

“For sure,” said. “I was hoping to play [against Bradford], but we decided it’d be better for me to train throughout the week and get ready for [the Hull KR game].

David Fusitu'a scores for Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity in May, 2022. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“It is definitely important to get those games under your belt before the season starts.”

Fusitu’a had been pencilled in at centre for the trip to Leigh, eight days before the Bulls derby, but missed out because of illness.

He added: “That was disappointing, because I haven’t played since before the finals last year.

“I am itching to get on the field again. I was pretty disappointed to be sick, but you can’t control it. My whole family was pretty crook last week too, but I’ll get ready for this week now.”

Fusitu’a joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors ahead of last season, but some niggling injuries prevented him from having a sustained run in the team and culminated in a calf muscle problem which brought his campaign to an early halt, in August.

“I had a good break and got to go home for a bit and spend time with family,” he reflected. “I am going to do my best to stay on the field as much as I can and on the training pitch.”

Fusitu’a had to watch from the sidelines last year when Rhinos stormed through the play-offs to reach their first Grand Final since 2017 and the aim this year, he said, is to go one better and win it.

“I am excited for this season and hopefully ready to play without injuries the whole season,” he added. “That’ll be the goal for me, to be healthy and keep my body healthy.”

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger reckons he is in better shape now than 12 months ago.

He stated: “I feel last year was adjusting to the new place, new team mates - everything was new to us.

“I feel definitely a lot more comfortable this year, getting to know the boys a lot more. I am a lot closer to a few of them and it’s good to have my mate come over as well.”

That mate is prop Sam Lisone, an off-season signing from Gold Coast Titans, who is a lifelong friend of Fusitu’a.

