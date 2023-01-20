The 20-year-old winger is set to pull on a Leeds jersey for the first time in Saturday’s pre-season game at his former - and hometown - club Leigh Leopards.

Roberts made two Super League appearances for Salford in 2020 before a move to Swinton Lions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined Leigh in 2022, after being named Betfred Championship young player of the year the previous season, but spent much of last term on loan at Widnes Vikings.

Rhinos recruit Luis Roberts puts in the hard yards at training. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has been scouring the lower divisions for players with Super League potential, but Roberts conceded: “I was quite gobsmacked when I found out Leeds were interested in me.”

He said: “Obviously, not getting picked at Leigh and getting shipped out on loan was disheartening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finding out Leeds were after me, it boosted my confidence a bit more. Me and my agent went ahead with it and I’m just glad to be here now.”

Roberts has signed a two-year contract, which was confirmed last October. Of making his first appearance against his previous side, he said: “I can’t wait for it, being back at the old place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos signing Luis Roberts on the ball at training. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“Getting to finally put that shirt on is something I’ve been waiting for all pre-season. After I signed it was quite a while before it got announced so I have been waiting for quite a bit now and I can’t wait to finally put that jersey on and get out on that field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts was a member of Wales World Cup squad, but did not play in last autumn’s tournament. He reckons being at Rhinos has got him into the best shape of his life.

“It is the best I have ever been, physically and mentally,” he insisted. “I’ve never been at a bad place, but I’ve been well looked after - the boys have been amazing, the coach has been amazing and all the physio staff. Everyone has played a part and I’ve settled in dead easily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has transformed Rhinos’ fortunes since taking charge last May and Roberts can see why the Aussie has been such a positive influence.

Luis Roberts in training with Rhinos. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a different kind of coach, that’s what I like about him,” he said.

“He is down to earth. I had a family medical emergency and he said straight away ‘go for it, don’t worry about this’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That immediately gained my respect, that he is bothered about me on and off the field as well. I respect him so much.”

Roberts will wear number 24 this season and is in a long queue for a place on one of Rhinos’ wings, but versatility will boost his prospects of breaking into the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Handley and David Fusitu’a are Leeds’ first-choice wing men and Liam Tindall and new signing Derrell Olpherts are also in contention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts said: “I knew that coming into the squad, but I am lucky that I can play centre as well so I have got that under my belt.

“What I have got to do is work hard, show in these friendlies I can put a shift in and hopefully give Rohan a tough decision to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

His experience at Salford gave Roberts a taste for Super League and the ambition since leaving there has been to get back into the top-flight.

“I think that’s everyone’s goal when they drop back down into the Championship,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a funny story how I got into Super League, I found out three days before I was playing my first ever Super League game.

“It was in lockdown so I had no chance to train with them, I was thrown straight in. I enjoyed that so I got the first taste of it, then I played against Hull KR two weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew at that point Super League was it, but dropping down into the Championship, it taught me so much as a player.