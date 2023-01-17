The average age of Rhinos’ nine signings is just over 24 and six of them played some or all of their rugby outside the top-flight last year.

While four - Nene Macdonald, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare and James McDonnell - have played international rugby, Luke Hooley, Toby Warren and Ruan are yet to make their Betfred Super League debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruan, 19, caught Smith’s eye playing in League One for Doncaster last term, having moved there from Wakefield Trinity’s academy in pre-season.

Leon Ruan at Rhinos' Kirkstall training base. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

The Leeds-born second-rower was shortlisted for the third tier’s young player of the year and featured when Doncaster lost to Swinton Lions in last season’s promotion final.

As well as playing for the Dons, he trained as a trialist with Rhinos over the second half of the season and - having signed a full-time deal - pulled on a blue and amber jersey for the first time as a substitute against Wakefield on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a good start, setting up a try for captain Kruise Leeming, but Smith has stressed Ruan is a “project” and won’t be rushed.

“Leon did some nice things and he is just learning his way,” Smith said after the festive fixture. “He is on a three-year deal and if he is a regular Super League player before the third year, that’ll be a bonus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Ruan, left of picture, gets a pass away to send Kruise Leeming in for a try in Rhinos' Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield. Picture by Steve Riding.

That means Ruan is likely to continue learning his trade in Rhinos’ reserves or at another club on dual-registration or loan, which is fine with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But injuries can sometimes lead to unexpected call ups and he pledged to be up to speed when a first team chance comes at Leeds.

“Obviously if the opportunity comes I’ll do my best to try and make sure I am ready to get into the team for my Super League debut,” Ruan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Ruan played for Doncaster when they lost to Swinton Lions in last year's Betfred League One promotion final. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am just trying to soak everything in. I have got expectations for myself, but I also don’t want to put pressure on myself.

“Rohan is really good at taking the pressure off me so I am just taking it as it comes at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos resume their pre-season campaign with a trip to promoted - and renamed - Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon.

That’s followed by games against Bradford Bulls and Hull KR before an academy squad, which will also include some fringe first team players, takes on Hunslet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be really good to hopefully get one or two more of the pre-season friendlies,” Ruan said. “I want to get better and it would be good to get another run out.”

Ruan will go into his next game, whenever it comes, with confidence boosted by his performance in the Christmas match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I loved it, it was a special thing for me, growing up in Leeds and having all my family there supporting me.

“I think it went well for a first game, obviously there was a lot to build on, but a few nice things as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of his assist with Leeming’s touchdown, Ruan added: “That was good for me, just to prove to myself that I can do some good things at a higher level than I have been playing at so far.

“It was against a decent Wakefield team as well, so that made it a bit better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruan was one of the first players to begin pre-season training, two months ago and already feels at home, having had a taste of it last year.

“It has been really good,” he said. “Last year I was in between Rhinos and Doncaster, but now I am in full-time it has been another step up, which I have enjoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I have got used to it and I’ve got on with it well. I think I’ve settled into the squad well and I’m just looking forward to carrying on and keep progressing.