Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity latest team news & 21-man squads

There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ winning side when they take on Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley today (Saturday).

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A near full strength squad means coach Brad Arthur can continue his policy of rotating Rhinos’ in-form pack. He confirmed second-rower James Bentley will play after being rested for last week’s 29-6 victory at Castleford Tigers, when Cooper Jenkins - who had been left out of the previous game - returned to the side.

“Bentos is in this week and one of the forwards will be out,” Arthur said. “We are fortunate our performance and medical guys have done a very good job to get us to a healthy squad and put us in this position where I can keep everyone honest and on top of their game and I can also move our forwards around a little bit. I still don’t know what our best combination is or what our best forward pack looks like, but the guys are all jostling for either a starting spot or a spot on the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach admitted whoever misses out will be disappointed, but stressed they will put the team first. “Everyone knows exactly what their role is and what their contribution to the team is,” he added.

James Bentley will return to Leeds Rhinos' 17 against Wakefield Trinity today. Picture by David Harrison.

“There has been really good spirit around what’s best for the team. They would all appreciate more minutes or to start; I decided to start Keenan [Palasia] on the bench last week and get some more starting minutes into Cooper. Keenan would have preferred to start, but he did what he was asked to do and what was best for the team. It has certainly allowed us a lot of flexibility and it has evened the workload out among the forwards.”

Winger Maika Sivo - who won’t play this season - and hooker Andy Ackers are the only injuries among Rhinos’ top 20 squad numbers. Ackers suffered hamstring damage in March, but Arthur said he will be available for Leeds’ next game, at home to Warrington Wolves in two weeks’ time.

Trinity hooker Liam Hood, second-row Josh Griffin and centre Oliver Pratt are all set to feature after being rested for the 72-10 thrashing of Salford Red Devils six days ago and hooker Thomas Doyle is available after injury. Coach Daryl Powell said: “We rested a few last week and that freshened us up a bit. Giving them an opportunity to take a breather was awesome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Ackers could return from injury in two weeks' time, Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“Tommy coming back into the equation gives us an option, but Harvey Smith has been playing pretty well and has done a great job. Tommy will get an opportunity pretty soon, whether it’s this week or next week.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, R Hall, B Croft, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Lumb, Clark-Wood, Watkins, Cassell.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, Scott, C Hall, Johnstone, McMeeken, Hood, Nikotemo, Griffin, Pitts, Doyle, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Cozza, Rourke, M Russell, J Croft, H Smith, Myers, Faatili.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Saturday, 4.30pm.